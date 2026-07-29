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World Championship leader Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): Legal row with former manager

Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli and the man who discovered him, Giovanni Minardi (son of team founder Giancarlo Minardi), are embroiled in a legal dispute. Minardi feels he has been treated unfairly.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Mercedes-Ass Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes-Ass Kimi Antonelli
Foto: XPB
Mercedes-Ass Kimi Antonelli
© XPB

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The wheels of the Italian legal system turn slowly – something we have learnt on several occasions in connection with legal disputes in the world of motor sport.

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Since the second half of 2025, a legal dispute has been dragging on between Giovanni Minardi, the 51-year-old son of team founder Giancarlo Minardi (78), and the current Formula 1 World Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli (19).

Minardi the younger boasts of having discovered Antonelli. He once said: “It was impossible to overlook Kimi’s talent.”

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Minardi took the young Antonelli under his wing as a kart driver, but this relationship broke down when Mercedes began to nurture the exceptional talent.

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The claimant, Minardi, now maintains that the agreement between him and Antonelli was terminated unilaterally. Giovanni Minardi is claiming fees which – in his view – he is entitled to under the agency agreement, but which Antonelli has never paid.

According to reports in the Italian media, including the *Corriere dello Sport*, the two sides have hardened their positions and there is no prospect of an out-of-court settlement. The court will have to assess whether Minardi’s claims are justified.

It is not known what sum Minardi’s claims amount to. The dispute before a court in Bologna is set to enter its next phase this coming autumn.

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Pos

Driver

Team

Points

1

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

219

2

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

169

3

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

160

4

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

138

5

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

128

6

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

109

7

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

92

8

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

68

9

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

43

10

Pierre Gasly

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

42

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
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    Hungarian Grand Prix

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    24.–26.07.2026
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