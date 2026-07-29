World Championship leader Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): Legal row with former manager

The wheels of the Italian legal system turn slowly – something we have learnt on several occasions in connection with legal disputes in the world of motor sport.

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Since the second half of 2025, a legal dispute has been dragging on between Giovanni Minardi, the 51-year-old son of team founder Giancarlo Minardi (78), and the current Formula 1 World Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli (19).

Minardi the younger boasts of having discovered Antonelli. He once said: “It was impossible to overlook Kimi’s talent.”

Minardi took the young Antonelli under his wing as a kart driver, but this relationship broke down when Mercedes began to nurture the exceptional talent.

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The claimant, Minardi, now maintains that the agreement between him and Antonelli was terminated unilaterally. Giovanni Minardi is claiming fees which – in his view – he is entitled to under the agency agreement, but which Antonelli has never paid.

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According to reports in the Italian media, including the *Corriere dello Sport*, the two sides have hardened their positions and there is no prospect of an out-of-court settlement. The court will have to assess whether Minardi’s claims are justified.

It is not known what sum Minardi’s claims amount to. The dispute before a court in Bologna is set to enter its next phase this coming autumn.