Lando Norris (McLaren) following criticism from Verstappen and Alonso: “That won’t do”

This Formula 1 season continues to divide fans and experts alike. Whilst many spectators are delighted by the varied races, many drivers – led by Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso – find the driving style unnatural and the overtaking manoeuvres haphazard.

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Formula 1 champion Lando Norris says: “It’s true, these racing cars require a different driving style. The power unit, in particular, forces a completely new approach. As a driver, you’re heavily reliant on the battery and have to drive accordingly.”

“To put yourself in the best position, you have to support the battery whilst driving, and you can’t do that with the driving style of the past. I think it places greater demands on you as a driver.”

“The first eleven Grand Prix weekends have shown that we’re still learning how to handle these power units. What many people have completely forgotten is that we’ll also be using different tyre types in 2026. If you’re pushing flat out all the time, the tyres will take it out on you – even though every Formula 1 car interacts with the Pirellis a little differently.”

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“Ultimately, you have to do a lot of things differently in the car, but my overall task hasn’t changed: in 2026, I’ll still have to try and get the best out of my car and the tyres. And that simply requires a different driving style.”

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“What we’ve seen in the first half of the season is that the battles have become more intense, and the fans are seeing more overtaking manoeuvres. But I don’t think we’ve found the right balance there yet.”

“When it comes to Formula 1 in general, I see a premier class that’s never been in better shape. We’re breaking spectator records and TV viewing figures. Formula 1 is very close to my heart, and sometimes the drivers speak out because they’re not happy with certain aspects. I’m not sure if people always understand that properly. But it’s true – if it were up to us drivers, we’d have a different Formula 1.”

“We drivers, as a group, have raised our concerns with Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem regarding various aspects of driving these cars. We realise that this isn’t a ‘wish list’ and we won’t get everything exactly as we’d like it. But we do feel that our views are being heard, and certain changes for the coming years are already in the pipeline.”

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