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Lando Norris (McLaren) following criticism from Verstappen and Alonso: “That won’t do”

Formula 1 stars Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso have levelled scathing criticism at the 2026 generation of race cars. Lando Norris explains his view and what isn’t working with this year’s cars.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lando Norris und Max Verstappen
Lando Norris und Max Verstappen
Foto: XPB
Lando Norris und Max Verstappen
© XPB

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This Formula 1 season continues to divide fans and experts alike. Whilst many spectators are delighted by the varied races, many drivers – led by Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso – find the driving style unnatural and the overtaking manoeuvres haphazard.

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Formula 1 champion Lando Norris says: “It’s true, these racing cars require a different driving style. The power unit, in particular, forces a completely new approach. As a driver, you’re heavily reliant on the battery and have to drive accordingly.”

“To put yourself in the best position, you have to support the battery whilst driving, and you can’t do that with the driving style of the past. I think it places greater demands on you as a driver.”

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“The first eleven Grand Prix weekends have shown that we’re still learning how to handle these power units. What many people have completely forgotten is that we’ll also be using different tyre types in 2026. If you’re pushing flat out all the time, the tyres will take it out on you – even though every Formula 1 car interacts with the Pirellis a little differently.”

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“Ultimately, you have to do a lot of things differently in the car, but my overall task hasn’t changed: in 2026, I’ll still have to try and get the best out of my car and the tyres. And that simply requires a different driving style.”

“What we’ve seen in the first half of the season is that the battles have become more intense, and the fans are seeing more overtaking manoeuvres. But I don’t think we’ve found the right balance there yet.”

“When it comes to Formula 1 in general, I see a premier class that’s never been in better shape. We’re breaking spectator records and TV viewing figures. Formula 1 is very close to my heart, and sometimes the drivers speak out because they’re not happy with certain aspects. I’m not sure if people always understand that properly. But it’s true – if it were up to us drivers, we’d have a different Formula 1.”

“We drivers, as a group, have raised our concerns with Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem regarding various aspects of driving these cars. We realise that this isn’t a ‘wish list’ and we won’t get everything exactly as we’d like it. But we do feel that our views are being heard, and certain changes for the coming years are already in the pipeline.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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    17.–19.07.2026
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    Hungarian Grand Prix

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    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

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