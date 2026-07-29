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Moto2 World Championship to feature larger engine capacity from 2027: racing and production bikes inspire each other

SPEEDWEEK.com reported that standard-equipment supplier Triumph will be using a new engine in the middleweight category of Grand Prix racing from the 2027 season onwards. The reasons for this are obvious.

Ivo Schützbach

By

Moto2

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Triumph bringt in der Moto2-WM ab 2027 größere Motoren zum Einsatz
Triumph bringt in der Moto2-WM ab 2027 größere Motoren zum Einsatz
Foto: gold & goose
Triumph bringt in der Moto2-WM ab 2027 größere Motoren zum Einsatz
© gold & goose

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The reduction in engine capacity from 1000 to 850 ccm will herald a new era in the 2027 MotoGP World Championship. From then on, the series will also switch to Pirelli tyres instead of Michelin, and technical gimmicks such as height-adjustable suspension and excessive winglets on the fairings will be banned.

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There will also be changes for next season in the intermediate World Championship category, Moto2, as engine supplier Triumph will increase the displacement from the current 765 to 800 cc. The reason is simple: the British manufacturer uses a modified version of the Street Triple 765 RS engine in the Moto2 World Championship, the same engine that is also used in the Supersport World Championship. This model is set to receive an upgrade for 2027, accompanied by an increase in displacement. Regular visitors to SPEEDWEEK.com have known this since the end of June.

The increase in displacement has far-reaching consequences, as the chassis manufacturers currently involved in Moto2 – Kalex, Boscoscuro and Forward – will have to adapt their frames.

Developments at Triumph go hand in hand

For Triumph, all these changes are natural steps. “The past seven years have been a journey for us,” explained Steve Sargent, Chief Product Manager at Triumph. “Since our first race in Qatar in 2019, we have never stopped driving the Moto2 project forward. Since then, around 1.8 million kilometres have been covered in the Moto2 World Championship; every innovation is designed to help improve performance on the track. In 2025, we introduced a gearbox developed specifically for Moto2. Developments in Moto2 and in our production bikes always go hand in hand. Alongside the introduction of E100 fuel next year, we will be introducing further changes that will take the Moto2 class to the next level.”

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Triumph has not yet officially commented on the plans revealed by SPEEDWEEK.com. It would come as little surprise if the first race weekend after the summer break (7–9 August) at Silverstone, England, were used to unveil the new three-cylinder engine.

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Triumph-Manager Steve Sargent
Triumph-Manager Steve Sargent
Foto: gold & goose
Triumph-Manager Steve Sargent
© gold & goose

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