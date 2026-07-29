Sister to the flagship: mid-range sports bike KTM 790RC in the pipeline

Since 2025, following years of absence, KTM’s motto ‘Ready to Race’ has once again applied to the supersport segment. Since then, the Mattighofen-based manufacturer has been offering the 990RC R, which, according to legend, was originally conceived by enthusiastic engineers who poured their heart and soul into the project after work. To underline its sporting credentials, a track version was introduced in early 2026. These sports bikes serve as the face of the Austrian brand; official communications refer to them as a ‘flagship’.

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A flagship which – and here it gets unofficial – is likely to be joined in the medium term by several sister models in various performance classes. Apart from the 990RC R, the range of fully faired sports bikes consists solely of the RC390. Whether a successor model will be launched for this single-cylinder RC remains unclear at present.

Erst ein Blick auf Bremsen, Schwinge und Auspuff entlarvt die KTM 790RC Foto: BMH Images Erst ein Blick auf Bremsen, Schwinge und Auspuff entlarvt die KTM 790RC © BMH Images

In the twin-cylinder segment, however, several models appear to be in the pipeline. Based on the recently relaunched 790 Duke, a fully faired 790RC is in the works – this can be deduced from photos of early prototypes undergoing test rides in Upper Austria. At first glance, these are almost indistinguishable from the 990RC R, as they are fitted with the same fairing. It is only the distinctive swingarm, the raised exhaust and the WP brakes that clearly identify the test bike shown here as a prototype based on the 790. This makes sense, given that the 790 Duke and the 990 Duke (on which the 990RC R is in turn based) also share a significant number of common parts. Developing a 790RC is therefore likely to be less labour-intensive – the chassis and suspension components appear to have been carried over from its naked sister model.

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The technical basis of the 790 Duke also suggests the use of its LC8c engine variant. This currently delivers 105 PS and is likely to see only a slight increase in power, if any at all – the respectable gap to its big sister, the 990RC R (130 PS at 9,500 rpm), is likely to be maintained. However, its everyday-friendly design is apparently being carried over to the smaller class. With regard to the larger model, KTM speaks of ‘well-thought-out ergonomics that also offer riding comfort in everyday use’. Sporty handling and enough power in reserve for the occasional track day are nevertheless to be expected. Aprilia is pursuing a similar aim with the RS660, which served as a benchmark during initial test rides.

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Aprilias RS660 dient Entwicklungsfahrern bei Testfahrten als Referenz Foto: BMH Images Aprilias RS660 dient Entwicklungsfahrern bei Testfahrten als Referenz © BMH Images

Whether the final design of the finished 790RC will, upon its launch, bear such a strong resemblance to its big sister with ‘990’ in its name is, at present, a matter of speculation. The fact is that the fairing taken from the 990RC R on the prototype shown here was fitted solely for testing purposes. The launch date of the finished model is also unclear. As a rule, the development of a model at this stage can take up to two years. It is conceivable that drawing on the existing parts pool from the 790 Duke will speed up the development process. What is certain is that KTM plans to offer at least three sports bikes in future, which are likely to benefit from the appeal of its big sister and the Innviertel-based manufacturer’s involvement in motorsport.