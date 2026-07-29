Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Formula racing

  4. /

  5. Formula 1

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

The safety car in Formula 1: Before Mercedes, it was pure anarchy

Mercedes unveiled a new safety car at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The brand with the star has been providing the safety car for 30 years now. Before that, Formula 1 was in a state of pure anarchy.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in English.

Das neue Safety-Car von Mercedes
Das neue Safety-Car von Mercedes
Foto: Mercedes
Das neue Safety-Car von Mercedes
© Mercedes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bernd Mayländer has a new company car: at the historic Hungarian Grand Prix, Mercedes unveiled the new Formula 1 safety car – the Mercedes-AMG GT 64 PRO 4MATIC+, with a four-litre V8 biturbo engine, all-wheel drive and 612 PS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SPEEDWEEK.com keeps asking: How did the use of the safety car actually come about? And why is it called a ‘safety car’ in Formula 1, whereas in American racing it’s known as a ‘pace car’?

Fundamentally, the underlying concept in Formula 1 differed from that in the USA. In America, the lead car was introduced to bring the field up to a certain speed before pulling out of the way to allow the start to proceed.

In Formula 1, we have standing starts, not rolling starts as in America. In Grand Prix racing, the safety car comes onto the track to keep the field behind it at a moderate speed following an incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the early days of motorsport, pace cars were also known as pacemakers or pacesetters. Their origins may not actually lie in the USA, but rather at the British oval circuit of Brooklands. Old photographs show the race director at the time, Colonel Lindsay Lloyd, often leading the field in a Rolls-Royce or Bentley as early as 1907 or 1908. It is likely that the idea was exported from there to the USA, specifically to Indianapolis. The pace car has now been a feature of American races for around 100 years.

We have been familiar with the Mercedes safety car and medical car in Formula 1 in their current form since 1996. Before that, all sorts of cars were used; the first car designated for this purpose took to the track at the 1973 Canadian Grand Prix – it was a VW-Porsche 914!

Because some of the later cars simply weren’t fast enough (the Fiat Tempra in 1993 and the Honda Prelude in 1994, to name but two), the FIA entered into a partnership with Mercedes-AMG thirty years ago. Since the 2000 season, the German Bernd Mayländer has been the safety car driver,

The first use of a safety car dates back to the 1973 Canadian Grand Prix at Mosport. Driver Eppie Wietzes, in his Porsche 914, immediately picked the wrong leader; to this day, there is still debate over who actually won the Canadian Grand Prix. Wietzes, in a yellow Porsche 914, caught up with the field following a crash between François Cevert and Jody Scheckter, but accidentally ended up in front of Howden Ganley’s Iso-Marlboro car. This allowed several drivers, including the eventual winner Peter Revson, to gain a lap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next twenty years were marked by anarchy: the Grand Prix organisers could do as they pleased when it came to the safety car. This led to some rather strange vehicles, as our list below shows.

In Monaco, a Lamborghini was used for years; at Suzuka, unsurprisingly, Honda cars; and in Hungary, a Tatra – one of which ran over poor Taki Inoue in 1995.

From 1993 onwards, Formula 1 regulations stipulated that a safety car must be on standby for all practice sessions and races, but there was still no single supplier. In 1996, Mercedes-Benz was awarded an exclusive contract to supply the safety car, with its first deployment taking place at Magny-Cours in 1996.

  • Safety cars in Formula 1

  • 1973: Porsche 914

  • 1981–1983: Lamborghini Countach

  • 1992: Honda Acura

  • 1993: Fiat Tempra ST

  • 1993: Ford Escort RS

  • 1994: Opel Vectra Turbo 4x4

  • 1994: Honda Prelude

  • 1995: Porsche 911 GT2

  • 1995: Tatra 613

  • 1995: Lamborghini Diablo VT

  • 1995: Renault Clio

  • 1996: Renault Clio Williams

  • 1996: Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG

  • 1997–1999: Mercedes-Benz CLK55 AMG

  • 2000: Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG

  • 2001/2002: Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG

  • 2003: Mercedes-Benz CLK55 AMG

  • 2004/2005: Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG

  • 2006/2007: Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG

  • 2008/2009: Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG

  • 2010–2012: Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

  • 2012–2014: Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT

  • 2015–2017: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S

  • 2018–2021: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R

  • 2021–2025: Aston Martin Vantage

  • 2022–2026: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

  • 2025: Aston Martin Vantage S

  • 2026: Mercedes-AMG GT 64 PRO 4MATIC+

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

Championship Standings

Full standings

  1. Fahrer

  2. Konstrukteure

2026202520242023

Pos

Driver

Team

Points

1

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

219

2

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

169

3

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

160

4

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

138

5

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

128

6

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

109

7

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

92

8

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

68

9

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

43

10

Pierre Gasly

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

42

Events

All Formula 1 events
  • Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

Formula racing News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    • All articles

    • All opinions

    • All topics of the week

    • All tech & innovation

    Editorial

    • Newsletter subscription

    • Our team

    • Contact

    Series

    • MotoGP

    • Formula 1

    • WorldSBK