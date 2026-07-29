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Max Verstappen from the perspective of Red Bull Racing boss Mekies: “Only he can do that”

Max Verstappen went into the summer break with a second-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies explains why the Dutchman is so important to the team.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Max Verstappen und Laurent Mekies
Max Verstappen und Laurent Mekies
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen und Laurent Mekies
© Red Bull Content Pool

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The encouraging news is that Max Verstappen finished second in the Hungarian Grand Prix after a magnificent drive. The sobering reality is that the four-time champion repeatedly complained over the radio about his car, clearly dissatisfied with the RB22’s handling.

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Nevertheless, the 71-time Grand Prix winner manages to secure one top result after another from what is generally the fourth-best car on the grid. Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies commented in *De Telegraaf*: “I wouldn’t go so far as to say that a narrow operating window is a hallmark of Red Bull Racing’s cars, but it’s true that we’ve seen this characteristic in various models over the past few years.”

“But we must also note in this context that Red Bull Racing has won many championships with this type of car. It perhaps stands out more today because we are the hunters rather than the hunted.”

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“I’m convinced that Max Verstappen’s sensitivity and skills enable him to spot problems that other drivers wouldn’t notice – and which aren’t picked up by other teams’ data either. I don’t think Red Bull has any greater problems with tyre wear than the competition; we simply have a driver who is better at recognising it. Only he can do that.”

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Former F1 driver Martin Brundle had this to say on the subject of tyre wear: “What struck me at the Hungaroring was that Verstappen spent much of the race complaining about poor handling – or, more specifically, what he described as ‘aerodynamic loss’.”

“I wanted to find out a bit more about that, so I spoke to a few people. I was told that when the Red Bull Racing car sustains damage to its aerodynamic parts – particularly underneath the car, for example following an aggressive kerb ride – this has a disproportionate effect on the overall downforce and, consequently, on grip. That’s what lies behind Max’s comment about aerodynamic degradation or car wear.”

Laurent Mekies again: “It’s a fact that Max senses things that we cannot measure with our current data analysis and the sensors in the car. That’s down to his exceptional sensitivity in the car and the technical expertise he possesses.”

“To give an example: Max sensed early on this year that there was a minor problem with the steering, and we couldn’t detect it from the data. But thanks to him, we were able to fix it.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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    17.–19.07.2026
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  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

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    24.–26.07.2026
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    21.–23.08.2026
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