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Max Verstappen (6th/Red Bull Racing): “Then you’ve got a massive problem”

Max Verstappen struggled with major problems with his car during the Formula 1 qualifying session ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Dutchman said: “The car got worse lap by lap.” Only sixth on the grid.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Max Verstappen in Ungarn
Max Verstappen in Ungarn
Foto: XPB
Max Verstappen in Ungarn
© XPB

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Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen had a qualifying session that seemed to be cursed ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Normally, the cars get faster as a session progresses. But the Dutchman experienced the opposite phenomenon at the Hungaroring. With every lap, it became harder for him to set a good lap time. As a result, he finished in a disappointing sixth place. His team-mate Isack Hadjar could only manage eighth on the grid.

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Car degradation rather than tyre degradation

Max Verstappen said after qualifying: “The weekend has been difficult for us overall so far.” And, with a touch of cynicism, he added: “But when it’s not your tyres that are wearing out, but your car, then you’ve got a massive problem.” Indeed.

Verstappen described the problem: “The car got worse lap by lap. The more laps I did, the harder it became to put a lap together.”

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“We need to get this sorted”

And he made it clear: “We need to sort this out by tomorrow. The car isn’t drivable like this. You can see it in the final corner. When I turn in there, the rear of the car is practically non-existent.”

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Has he had a problem like this before this year? Verstappen: “We’ve had it a couple of times. But we need to work out what caused it this time. Because it’s always been different problems. That’s why it’s so difficult to get it under control.” Verstappen has also been looking into it himself in search of a solution: “You can see from the data that we’ve lost aero and it’s got worse.”

Verstappen: “My car was oversteering more and more. I’m pretty good at recognising when there’s a problem or something isn’t quite right. But the car became uncontrollable in some corners and on corner entry.” The car simply wasn’t ‘sticking’ to the track anymore, you could say. One thing is already clear: starting from sixth on the grid, it won’t be an easy Hungarian Grand Prix for Max Verstappen…

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

Events

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  • Past

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    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
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  • Past

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    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
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    21.–23.08.2026
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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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