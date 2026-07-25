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Fred Vasseur/Ferrari sensed a heavy penalty: warning for Hamilton came too late

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari narrowly missed out on pole position in Hungary, only to find themselves in a meeting with the race stewards afterwards. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur puts it all into perspective.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lewis Hamilton auf dem Hungaroring
Lewis Hamilton auf dem Hungaroring
Foto: XPB
Lewis Hamilton auf dem Hungaroring
© XPB

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What a pole position that would have been! Lewis Hamilton was in dazzling form at the Hungaroring; he seemed set to secure his 105th Formula 1 pole – almost to the day three years after the 2023 Hungaroring race!

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It would have been his tenth on this circuit, a new record, of course. And – a bit of a numbers game – the driver with number 44 would have become the oldest driver to take a GP pole, 44 years after Mario Andretti (Monza 1982); the American was also driving a Ferrari back then.

Instead, the loyal Tifosi had to pack away their flags, as that pesky Lando Norris was a measly 12 thousandths of a second faster than Hamilton.

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Many of the Tifosi had no idea at the time that Lewis Hamilton would have to explain himself to the race stewards for obstructing Oscar Piastri. The regulations are clear on this, and the race stewards have been penalising such offences very consistently in recent months – with a three-place grid penalty.

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With Hamilton in P2 and Charles Leclerc in P3, Fred Vasseur is asked to comment. The French Ferrari team principal says: “All in all, it was a decent performance, but of course we’re also disappointed – because it was a rather chaotic qualifying session.”

“In the first part of qualifying, Leclerc lost a lap for breaching the track limits. Then there was Hadjar’s spin. That meant Charles needed an extra set of tyres, which wasn’t part of the plan.”

“For Hamilton, it’s obviously a real blow to miss out on pole by such a narrow margin, and then there’s the incident with Piastri. That’s obviously not good at all.”

“We tried to warn Lewis during that incident, but in those few seconds we had a hell of a lot of balls to juggle. The fact is: our warning to Hamilton came too late.”

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“As for the timing: a year ago, we were the first out, and afterwards everyone said Leclerc’s pole position was only down to the fact that we had a clear run. And today we were out first again, but we’re not on pole, and this time everyone will be asking: ‘Why did you go out so early?’”

Commenting on the upcoming race, the Frenchman said: “First of all, we’ve got that long run to the first corner. We know it’s going to be hotter on Sunday, so the tyres will be pushed even further to the limit. I think the outcome of this Grand Prix is completely up in the air.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
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    11.–13.09.2026
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