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Armoy: Chris Meyer takes victory, David Datzer overcomes arm pump problems

At the Armoy Road Races, the German riders attracted attention with their performances. Chris Meyer won the Moto3 class race and David Datzer impressed with a sixth-place finish.

Road-Racing

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Die deutschen Vertreter in Armoy David Datzer (li.) und Chris Meyer
Die deutschen Vertreter in Armoy David Datzer (li.) und Chris Meyer
Foto: David Datzer
Die deutschen Vertreter in Armoy David Datzer (li.) und Chris Meyer
© David Datzer

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Things went like clockwork for Chris Meyer at the Armoy Road Races. The Honda rider had already left all his rivals in his wake during the Moto3 class practice session. Even Manxman Daniel Sayle – who, with eight victories at the Tourist Trophy, is not only one of the most successful sidecar passengers but has also triumphed as a solo rider at the Manx Grand Prix – couldn’t match the German’s time.

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In the race, which – unlike the practice session – took place on a wet track, Meyer left no doubt as to who was ‘master of the house’. Just as in 2025, the 54-year-old Saxon from Reinsdorf – who will be competing in the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man for the first time this year – crossed the finish line after seven laps as the much-celebrated winner.

Chris Meyer auf seiner Twin
Chris Meyer auf seiner Twin
Foto: Ben McCook
Chris Meyer auf seiner Twin
© Ben McCook

Mentioned in this article

David Datzer can also be satisfied with his performance in Northern Ireland. On Friday evening, after the Supersport race, the 34-year-old German complained of compartment syndrome in his right arm (“I’ve never had arm pump problems before. I couldn’t really open the throttle any more”), which caused cramping and prevented him from achieving a better result than 20th place.

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Things went much better for him on Saturday. As early as the second Supersport race, the Triumph rider turned heads with a tenth-place finish. In the first Superbike race, which he started from 15th on the grid, the Bavarian’s only intention was to tease his Roadhouse Macau team boss Brian McCormack a little; in the end, he finished sixth, whilst McCormack crossed the finish line in tenth place.

David Datzer überzeugt bei seinem Armoy-Debüt
David Datzer überzeugt bei seinem Armoy-Debüt
Foto: Ben McCook
David Datzer überzeugt bei seinem Armoy-Debüt
© Ben McCook

The man of the event was Mike Browne. The Irishman claimed victory for the second time at the prestigious ‘Race of Legends’. He also won the first Superbike race and claimed one victory each in the Supertwins and Supersport classes. Northern Irishman Paul Jordan and Briton Richard Cooper prevented him from securing six victories.

Results, Armoy Road Races, 24 &amp; 25 July

Raymond Hodges Moto3: 1. Chris Meyer (GER), Honda. 2. Barry Davidson (GBR), Honda. 3. Nigel Moore (GBR), Honda.

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Roadside Garages Supertwin: 1. Mike Browne (IRL), Paton. 2. Paul Jordan (GB), Aprilia. 3. Richard Cooper (GB), Kawasaki.

John M Paterson Supertwin: 1. Cooper. 2. Browne. 3. Jordan.

Hilton Car Sales Supersport: 1. Paul Jordan (GB), Ducati. 2. Mike Browne (IRL), Yamaha. 3. Joe Yeardsley (GBM), Suzuki. Also: 20. David Datzer (GB), Triumph.

Ducati Antrim Supersport: 1. Browne. 2. Jordan. 3. Richard Cooper (GB), Yamaha. Also: 10. Datzer.

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The Essence Vault Open: 1. Browne, Honda. 2. Conor Cummins (GBM), BMW. 3. Dominic Herbertson (GB), BMW. 4. Jordan, Ducati. 5. Derek McGee (IRL), Ducati. 6. David Datzer (D), BMW.

Race of Legends: 1. Browne. 2. Jordan, Honda. 3. Phillip Crowe (GB), BMW. 4. Cummins. 5. Herbertson. 6. Michael Sweeney (IRL), BMW. Also: Datzer retired.

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