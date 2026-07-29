BMW’s SBK works team for 2027: the second rider has now been found
On 13 July, SPEEDWEEK.com reported on the upcoming contract extension between BMW and Miguel Oliveira for the coming years in the Superbike World Championship. He is set to have a strong team-mate.
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The Superbike World Championship is on its summer break until early September, when the action resumes at Magny-Cours in central France. Many teams and manufacturers are using this time to work on their equipment and lay the groundwork for 2027.
As SPEEDWEEK.com reported on 13 July,
It has now also been confirmed that
Danilo Petrucci has just one chance left
The partnership between BMW and Danilo Petrucci
Brad Binder will take the second seat in the ROKiT-BMW works team alongside Miguel Oliveira. As reported on several occasions on this motorsport platform, the South African was the favourite from the outset, with Moto2 World Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (23) emerged as the main rival in the battle for this spot. However, it is now clear that the voices within BMW advocating for the seasoned rider – with the far better-known name and far more experience on high-performance, technically sophisticated motorbikes – have prevailed.
Brad Binder has the right style for a Superbike
Brad Binder has been competing in Grand Prix racing since 2012 and was crowned Moto3 champion in 2016. After finishing third and second in the Moto2 World Championship in 2018 and 2019 respectively, he was promoted to MotoGP by KTM. In the premier class, he has secured two wins for the Austrian manufacturer and stood on the podium eleven times. It’s fair to say that he has never ridden the best bike during his MotoGP career; he finished the World Championship in 11th, 6th, 6th, 4th, 5th and 11th place. At the summer break, the 30-year-old is 13th in the overall standings, making him by far the best of the riders leaving MotoGP. Experts in the SBK paddock agree that his spectacular riding style will suit the production-based 1000cc bikes well.
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