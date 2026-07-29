BMW’s SBK works team for 2027: the second rider has now been found

The Superbike World Championship is on its summer break until early September, when the action resumes at Magny-Cours in central France. Many teams and manufacturers are using this time to work on their equipment and lay the groundwork for 2027.

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As SPEEDWEEK.com reported on 13 July, BMW is set to extend the contract with its current star rider, Miguel Oliveira, by three years ; such deals are often structured as 2+1.

It has now also been confirmed that five of the current 22 MotoGP regulars will not secure a seat in the premier class for 2027 , so it is clear to the World Superbike teams who will be available.

Danilo Petrucci has just one chance left

The partnership between BMW and Danilo Petrucci will end after this season ; the Italian is struggling to get to grips with the M1000RR. How and whether the 35-year-old’s career will continue remains to be seen – as things stand, the only option for him is Team Barni Ducati. Team boss Marco Barnabo has extended the contract of World Championship bronze medallist Yari Montella (26) ahead of schedule until the end of 2027 . As for the second rider’s seat, it will come down to Barni having to choose between his current rider Alvaro Bautista (41) and his long-time friend Petrucci. Whoever misses out is likely to end their professional career.

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Brad Binder will take the second seat in the ROKiT-BMW works team alongside Miguel Oliveira. As reported on several occasions on this motorsport platform, the South African was the favourite from the outset, with Moto2 World Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (23) emerged as the main rival in the battle for this spot. However, it is now clear that the voices within BMW advocating for the seasoned rider – with the far better-known name and far more experience on high-performance, technically sophisticated motorbikes – have prevailed.

Brad Binder has the right style for a Superbike

Brad Binder has been competing in Grand Prix racing since 2012 and was crowned Moto3 champion in 2016. After finishing third and second in the Moto2 World Championship in 2018 and 2019 respectively, he was promoted to MotoGP by KTM. In the premier class, he has secured two wins for the Austrian manufacturer and stood on the podium eleven times. It’s fair to say that he has never ridden the best bike during his MotoGP career; he finished the World Championship in 11th, 6th, 6th, 4th, 5th and 11th place. At the summer break, the 30-year-old is 13th in the overall standings, making him by far the best of the riders leaving MotoGP. Experts in the SBK paddock agree that his spectacular riding style will suit the production-based 1000cc bikes well.