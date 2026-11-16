Adrian Fernandez applied the pressure right from the start in the Moto3 race in Qatar. The Leopard Honda rider started from sixth on the grid and began to work his way up the field as early as the first lap. Whilst Intact rider David Almansa pulled away early on, there was a fierce battle for the podium places in the chasing pack. Fernandez eventually edged out the new world champion Maximo Quiles by a narrow margin and crossed the line in second place, 2.516 seconds behind Almansa.

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Quiles led for a long time ahead of Fernández, who, in the head-to-head battle, observed where the KTM rider was particularly strong. For the Honda rider, the duel was also a comparison of two motorbikes: on his KTM, Quiles was able to take a completely different line to Fernandez in Turn 1. “We took different lines. Maximo was really fast in the first corner,” explained the Spaniard.

Fernandez once again the best Honda rider

Fernandez stuck to the lines that worked for him on his Honda. He also praised the work in the pits for the result: “The team has worked hard on the bike so that we can compete against the KTMs.”

Fernandez saw little chance of victory as the race progressed. Almansa kept up a high pace at the front, whilst Fernandez and Quiles battled it out for second place. “Almansa rode a very good race and really put the pressure on. I couldn’t catch him,” said Fernandez. When he realised he couldn’t close the gap to the leader, he turned his attention to the battle for the podium.

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Fernandez recognised the moment when he could step up the pace against Quiles again from a near-crash by his rival. “When I saw that Maximo nearly crashed, I pushed a bit harder. In the end, I managed to secure second place,” explained the Leopard rider, who lies fifth in the riders’ standings ahead of the World Championship finale in Portimão and Valencia, making him the highest-placed Honda rider.