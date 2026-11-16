The Drivers’ Championship (won by Kimi Antonelli since the Mexican Grand Prix) and the Constructors’ Championship (won by Mercedes since the Brazilian Grand Prix) have already been decided in Formula 1. However, with three races remaining in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, one important question remains unanswered: who will clinch the runners-up spot in the Drivers’ Championship?

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Five-way battle for the Formula 1 runners-up spot

A fierce five-way battle is set to unfold in the fight for second place. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) currently leads on 279 points, followed by George Russell (Mercedes/262 points), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari/261), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/249) and Lando Norris (McLaren/246). There is a 33-point gap between Verstappen and Norris – and a driver can still earn up to 75 points over the remainder of the season.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has been World Champion since Mexico, whilst his team clinched the Constructors’ title a week ago – it’s only Russell who’s having a rough time of it. The Briton, who had made a successful start to the 2026 season with a victory in the opening race and was tipped as a future world champion in the spring, has slipped back to third place despite having the best car on the grid. Will he now receive extra support from Mercedes and his team-mate Antonelli in the season finale?

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented on this to our colleagues at Sky in the UK after the São Paulo Grand Prix, just as the Silver Arrows had secured the Constructors’ Championship: “I haven’t even thought about the Drivers’ Championship yet, but I definitely want him to score the maximum number of points and hopefully finish the season in second place. We need to think about what we can do to achieve that. But it’s a possibility that we’ll devote all our efforts to it.”

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Russell needs every point he can get. He trails Verstappen by 17 points – and is just one point ahead of Hamilton in fourth place. So it sounds as though there is at least some discussion as to whether, if necessary, Antonelli might be given team orders to let Russell through or to hold up rivals…