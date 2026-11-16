New signing for Lando Norris’s Formula 2 team: German driver Oliver Goethe will be racing for the Formula 1 driver’s new LN4 Fusion team next season. Norris already has an F4 team and has now taken over the assets of the AIX Racing team for 2027 in order to compete in Formula 2 and Formula 3 – the direct stepping stones to Formula 1. He has now officially signed his first Formula 2 driver, Oliver Goethe.

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Goethe, who is in fact related to the famous Johann Wolfgang von Goethe through an uncle of the poet, races under a German racing licence. Goethe was born in London, went to school in Monaco and has German and Danish ancestry. His father, Roald, is German, also a racing driver and a collector of historic racing cars. Oliver’s mother is Danish.

German driver for Lando Norris’s team

Goethe: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining LN4 Fusion for the 2027 season. It’s a really exciting project, and I can’t wait to be part of it. I really feel that next year could be my year, and I’m determined to make the most of this opportunity. For now, I’m focusing on finishing this season successfully before I get straight into preparations for 2027.” Goethe is currently in his second season in Formula 2. He is currently racing for MP Motorsport and is 15th in the championship standings.

Goethe has already been in Audi’s F1 simulator

Goethe: “I’m ready to give it my all! As part of the collaboration between Motorsport Team Germany and Audi, I’ve already completed several training sessions in Audi’s F1 simulator, gaining valuable experience and insights into the circuits for the coming season.” Next year, Formula 2 will race in Istanbul (which is also returning to the F1 calendar) and Mexico City for the first time.

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