Following the controversial Qatar Grand Prix, Jorge Lorenzo spoke to the British broadcaster TNT Sports about the MotoGP title race. The five-time world champion believed his compatriot Marc Marquez was capable of winning a tenth world title. For Lorenzo, this success would also have an impact on how Marquez would be ranked alongside the greats of earlier eras.

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“At the moment, it looks as though Marc is set to win his tenth world title. For me, that would make him the greatest rider of the modern era of motorbike racing,” said Lorenzo. When compared with Giacomo Agostini, there would certainly be discussions about who is the greatest of all time. As far as riding technique and skill on the motorbike are concerned, Lorenzo already had a clear opinion: “For me, Marc is the greatest rider of all time in terms of technique and riding ability.”

The name Valentino Rossi also cropped up later in the coverage of the interview. Among others, the Italian website Mediaset attributed a statement to Lorenzo claiming he did not see Rossi as part of this debate. The two were bitter rivals at Yamaha for years, but have since reconciled. Lorenzo even visited his former team-mate at his ranch.

On Instagram, Lorenzo refuted this account. “Sensationalism is one thing. But to claim that I mentioned a rider whom I did not mention at all in my statement crosses the line into journalistic manipulation,” wrote the Spaniard. He criticised the fact that some media outlets would even accept damage to someone’s reputation in order to gain attention and clicks, and called for stricter penalties for such behaviour.

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At the same time, Lorenzo appealed to other media outlets to check the original interview before publication. This, he said, would prevent false or out-of-context statements from being disseminated.