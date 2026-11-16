Between the Qatar Grand Prix and the final two MotoGP weekends of the season, Marco Bezzecchi switched sports for an evening. The Aprilia factory rider accepted an invitation from the ATP to Turin and watched the match between Alexander Zverev and the Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the start of the singles competition.

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Even before the tournament began, Bezzecchi had the opportunity to meet up with his compatriot Jannik Sinner. The tennis star had only just publicly raved about MotoGP at a sponsor event in Milan. After the match, Bezzecchi also got talking to Zverev. The two chatted away from the court.

Bezzecchi is still in contention for second place in the riders’ world championship as the season draws to a close in Portimão and Valencia. The winner of the Malaysian Grand Prix is currently third in the world championship, just 14 points behind his Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martín.