If you had to give this season a film title – what would it be? And why? “A year full of lessons – because it was my first season on the big circuits with a new motorbike. I’ve had an incredible number of new experiences, learnt a great deal and developed both as a rider and as a person. It was definitely a year in which I was able to learn a great deal.”

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What was your best race or best race weekend this year, and why? “My best race weekend was actually the last one. I’m very pleased that I was able to finish my season like that. I analysed the problems from the previous races, worked on them and was finally able to put the improvements into practice properly at the last race weekend. I’m particularly pleased that I was able to consistently race in the top five for almost the entire weekend. I was also able to pick up some more important championship points.”

Are you satisfied with your season in the Moto4 Northern Cup? “Generally speaking, I’m satisfied with my tenth place in the overall championship, especially for my first season. However, I would have been even more satisfied if I’d identified and resolved my problems sooner. Then I might have been able to finish in the top eight more often and score more points. Nevertheless, I’m pleased with how I’ve developed over the course of the season.”

Was there a moment when you had a fit of laughter under your helmet or let out a cry of relief? “Yes, actually during the final race weekend after the second race. After riding my first laps in the lead and being able to actively fight for the win, the feeling after the race was simply incredible. It was a huge relief and a real boost to see that the changes were working and that all the hard work had paid off.”

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What have you learnt this season in the Moto4 Northern Cup? “Above all,I’ve learnt to understand the motorbike better and to build up my speed step by step. I’ve also learnt a lot about organisation and how to prepare properly for a race weekend. The many battles and slipstream duels have also given me valuable experience. Especially towards the end of the season, I tried to maintain my own pace consistently and focus less on following other riders.”

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What advice would you give to a rookie in the Moto4 Northern Cup for 2027? “My advice would be to always try to stay consistent and to improve steadily from one race weekend to the next. You shouldn’t expect everything to go perfectly right from the start, but give yourself time to gain experience and learn from your mistakes.”

What does the future hold for you? What are your aspirations? “Our plan is to compete in the Moto4 Northern Cup again in 2027. In addition, we’re possibly planning four guest appearances in the European Talent Cup (ETC). My main goal for the coming season is to be right up there at the front in the Moto4 Northern Cup and to finish the championship in the top three if possible. As for the potential guest appearances in the ETC, I want to gain as much experience as possible and, of course, give it my all.»

Moto4 Northern Cup Final Standings 2026

1. 279 points Robin Siegert/D 2. 177 points Anina Urlaß/D 3. 167 points Thias Wenzel/D 4. 138 points Roman Durdis/CZ 5. 111 points Adam Vyskocil/CZ 6. 98 points Swan Emprin/F 7. 97 points Danny Hinkelmann/D 8. 92 points Jaylen Korporaal/NL 9. 76 points Ruben Nijland/NL 10. 56 points Jason Rudolph/D 11. 55 points Viktor Čech/CZ 12. 51 points Casper Pennings/NL 13. 42 points Zenno Bulté/B 14. 37 points Anton Eilersen/DK 15. 30 points Smilla Göttlich/D 16. 29 points Louis Wolff/D 17. 28 points Tamás Lukacs/HU 18. 24 points Domi Pekkanen/FI 19. 24 points Tudor Adrian Dedea/D 20. 20 points Levi Flier/NL 21. 19 points Tommy Jr. Deschouwer/B 22. 13 points Miro Masson/B 23. 13 points William Krzelj/F 24. 2 points Douwe Douma/NL 25. 1 point Zelko Avar/B

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