In the 2026 Supersport World Championship, Federico Caricasulo was overshadowed by his team-mate Valentin Debise. ZX Moto’s star rider secured six wins and nine podium finishes in his first year on the 820RR, finishing the season as runner-up in the world championship. But the Frenchman spoke up in Caricasulo’s defence , as his input and selfless commitment to the further development of the Chinese motorbike were hugely important. That is why the factory team, organised by Evan Bros Racing, will continue into 2027 with an unchanged rider line-up.

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From the middle of the season onwards, however, Caricasulo also grew increasingly comfortable on the ‘made in China’ three-cylinder motorbike. He secured an impressive second place on the grid at Magny-Cours, where he also achieved his best result of the season with a fifth-place finish in the first race. Next year, results like these will be the benchmark for him.

“For a racing rider, it’s always good to ride the same motorbike with the same team for a second year – in my opinion, continuity is the most important thing in this sport,” emphasised the 30-year-old. “The first year was difficult because our motorbike has characteristics that aren’t ideal for my riding style. Around the middle of the season, we started working on it and made steady progress. Over the winter, I need to take a step forward so that I can compete for strong positions next year. My aim is to achieve consistent top-five results and always be in the leading group. I expect to be much closer to Valentin than I was this year.”

Caricasulo has witnessed first-hand how a frenzy has broken out in China around his team-mate. By the time ZX Moto’s home race at the Shanghai Circuit comes round as the 2027 season finale, he too will be the centre of attention.

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“The race is sure to be mad. Even in 2026, it was unusual for me to see so many Chinese fans at a race weekend – I can’t even imagine what it will be like in Shanghai. It’s sure to be a fantastic experience and it will give motorsport there a further boost,” said the Italian enthusiastically.