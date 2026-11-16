Nine years after its last World Championship appearance, Argentina’s return to the World Championship is drawing nearer: the rally is set to return in 2028. Before that, Córdoba must convince the FIA in March 2027.

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The Rally Argentina is back on the big motorsport stage – at least with a concrete plan for its return. The FIA has confirmed a three-day candidate rally in Córdoba for March 2027. This will be the decisive litmus test on the road back to the World Rally Championship. If the trial proves successful, the South American classic could make its WRC comeback in 2028.

Letzter Sieger der Rallye Argentinien in 2019: Thierry Neuville Foto: Red Bull Letzter Sieger der Rallye Argentinien in 2019: Thierry Neuville © Red Bull

The requirements are high. FIA representatives will scrutinise the sporting organisation, safety concepts, medical care and infrastructure in detail. The planned special stages and the service park must also meet World Championship standards. The event will be held as a round of the South American FIA CODASUR Championship. Only after a successful assessment and the subsequent approval process can the World Motor Sport Council give the green light.

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The groundwork has been laid: the WRC promoter and the government of Córdoba Province have reached a multi-year agreement on the event’s return. The event concept is also broadly in place. A new WRC arena is to be built around the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. It will combine the service park with a central meeting point for fans.

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In sporting terms, Argentina is banking on its greatest assets: challenging gravel stages, spectacular mountain landscapes and a unique rally atmosphere. In particular, the legendary El Cóndor special stage could feature on the route again. This rugged mountain stage is one of the best-known special stages in the WRC. However, a final route has not yet been finalised.

Legendäre Wertungsprüfung El Cóndor Foto: Red Bull Legendäre Wertungsprüfung El Cóndor © Red Bull

Since its debut in 1980, Rally Argentina has been one of the most traditional events on the World Championship calendar. Tens of thousands of fans regularly turned the mountain stages around Córdoba into a motorsport spectacle. Challenging gravel roads, difficult conditions and a passionate crowd made the event a fixture on the World Championship calendar.

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In 2019, Thierry Neuville won the most recent World Championship round to date in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC. The rally planned for 2020 fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic. After that, Argentina remained absent from the calendar.

Now, for the first time, the return is based on concrete plans. Córdoba still has to prove itself. But if the trial in March 2027 is successful, the WRC will regain one of its most spectacular classics. And with it, a venue where rallying still ignites a very special passion.