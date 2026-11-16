Following Esteban Ocon’s surprise withdrawal in Mexico, who will be driving the Haas F1 car for the rest of the season? In Mexico City, Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa stepped in for Ocon during the current race weekend. In Brazil the week before last, Brazilian driver Rafael Câmara made his debut. He is set to be a regular driver for Haas in 2027, whilst Hirakawa was competing in the WEC over the Brazil race weekend. And it is now clear that in Las Vegas, both Câmara and Hirakawa will be driving – as will regular driver Oliver Bearman.

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Haas to field three drivers at the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix following Ocon’s departure

Here’s how the trio will line up for the Vegas weekend: Rafael Câmara will take over the cockpit from the sacked Ocon and drive for the entire weekend. Ryo Hirakawa will complete Haas’s fourth mandatory rookie session of the season, meaning he will drive FP1 in Oliver Bearman’s car. Bearman will drive the rest of the weekend as usual.

Why another rookie session? Câmara’s weekend in Brazil did not count as a rookie session because Ocon had already made way twice. Each team must field rookies in at least four Friday sessions per season, which requires each driver to sit out twice. At Haas, Bearman still has to give up one session so that Haas meets its quota.

Hirakawa: F1 rookie and 2026 WEC champion

It’s a special weekend for Hirakawa: the Japanese driver arrives as the newly crowned World Endurance Championship (WEC) champion, so he’s likely to bring plenty of momentum and positive energy to the team.

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Ahead of his second race as an F1 driver, Rafael Câmara says: “I’m looking forward to getting back in the car in Las Vegas. Brazil was a good learning experience, and now it’s about building on that, improving step by step and making the most of every practice session. The circuit is new to me, so there’s a lot to learn, but I’ll do my best to keep improving throughout the weekend.”

Bearman is looking forward to the US race in Las Vegas

For the US team Haas, the Vegas Grand Prix is a home race. Ollie Bearman is delighted: “Starting the final triple-header of the season with a race on home soil is a great way to kick things off. Las Vegas has very quickly become one of the must-attend races on the calendar, and I was very pleased to secure the final points-scoring position here last year.”

Bearman: “It’s a high-speed circuit with lots of straights, and you have to cope with some of the coldest temperatures of the year – so there’s quite a lot to deal with. I’ll be in Las Vegas for the first time as a 21-year-old, so I hope I’ll have a bit of luck and can celebrate in style after the race … responsibly, of course!” After all, you have to be 21 to drink alcohol in the US.