GP Challenge live stream: Kai Huckenbeck in the toughest race of the year
Four starting places for the 2027 Speedway Grand Prix will be awarded in Terenzano, Italy, as part of the Challenge. Werlter’s Kai Huckenbeck is keen to build on the momentum from his recent strong performances.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Germany’s hopes in the Speedway Grand Prix rest on Kai Huckenbeck, who secured his place in the Challenge in Terenzano with a
At the European Championships in Poland
If Huckenbeck manages to finish in one of the top four places at Terenzano, he would secure a place in the 2027 Grand Prix well in advance. If riders qualify for next year’s World Championship via both the Challenge and the Grand Prix, even the fifth or sixth-placed rider from the Challenge could still get a chance. Almost as a matter of tradition, there are always surprises. The race can be watched
Start list for the Speedway GP Challenge in Terenzano, Italy:
1 Chris Harris (GB)
2 Kacper Woryna (PL)
3 Luke Becker (USA)
4 Dominik Kubera (PL)
5 Paco Castagna (I)
6 Maciej Janowski (PL)
7 Michael Jepsen Jensen (DK)
8 Anders Rowe (GB)
9 Robert Lambert (GB)
10 Frederik Jakobsen (DK)
11 Kim Nilsson (S)
12 Andzejs Lebedevs (LV)
13 Kai Huckenbeck (Germany)
14 Jaimon Lidsey (AUS)
15 Keynan Rew (AUS)
16 Rohan Tungate (AUS)
Res. 17 Nicolas Vicentin (I)
Res. 18 Brando Lunardi (I)
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