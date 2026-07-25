Thomas Preining takes pole position in a Porsche at Oschersleben
Thomas Preining has secured pole position for the first DTM race at Oschersleben. Driving the Manthey Porsche, the Austrian clinched the top spot on the grid at the Magdeburger Börde circuit.
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Thomas Preining continues to dominate the DTM race weekend at Oschersleben. The 2023 champion secured pole position at the Magdeburger Börde in the Manthey Porsche. Preining completed a lap in 1:21.862 minutes.
Luca Engstler secured second place on the grid in the Abt Sportsline Lamborghini. The driver from the Allgäu was 0.070 seconds off the fastest time.
Maro Engel, in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, completes the top three.
DTM Oschersleben Qualifying 1 results (Top 10):
Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Lucas Auer – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Ben Dörr – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3
Jules Gounon – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Matteo Cairoli – Emil Frey Racing – Ferrari 296 GT3
Timo Glock – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3
Tom Kalender – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3
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