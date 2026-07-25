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Thomas Preining takes pole position in a Porsche at Oschersleben

Thomas Preining has secured pole position for the first DTM race at Oschersleben. Driving the Manthey Porsche, the Austrian clinched the top spot on the grid at the Magdeburger Börde circuit.

DTM

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Thomas Preining auf der Pole in Oschersleben
Thomas Preining auf der Pole in Oschersleben
Foto: DTM//Gruppe C Photography
Thomas Preining auf der Pole in Oschersleben
© DTM//Gruppe C Photography

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Thomas Preining continues to dominate the DTM race weekend at Oschersleben. The 2023 champion secured pole position at the Magdeburger Börde in the Manthey Porsche. Preining completed a lap in 1:21.862 minutes.

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Luca Engstler secured second place on the grid in the Abt Sportsline Lamborghini. The driver from the Allgäu was 0.070 seconds off the fastest time.

Maro Engel, in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, completes the top three.

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DTM Oschersleben Qualifying 1 results (Top 10):

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  1. Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

  2. Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  3. Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  4. Lucas Auer – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  5. Ben Dörr – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3

  6. Jules Gounon – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  7. Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  8. Matteo Cairoli – Emil Frey Racing – Ferrari 296 GT3

  9. Timo Glock – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3

  10. Tom Kalender – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

63

39

57:30,754

1:24,768

25

02

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

80

39

+3,027

1:24,661

20

03

Thomas Preining

Manthey

Thomas Preining

Manthey

91

39

+3,431

1:24,355

19

04

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

11

39

+3,640

1:24,681

14

05

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

130

39

+5,467

1:24,288

13

06

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

36

39

+8,103

1:24,452

10

07

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

3

39

+10,362

1:24,730

9

08

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

90

39

+11,594

1:24,650

8

09

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

48

39

+18,372

1:24,431

7

10

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

14

39

+18,803

1:24,675

6

Events

All DTM events
  • Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event

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