Thomas Preining takes pole position in a Porsche at Oschersleben

Thomas Preining continues to dominate the DTM race weekend at Oschersleben. The 2023 champion secured pole position at the Magdeburger Börde in the Manthey Porsche. Preining completed a lap in 1:21.862 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luca Engstler secured second place on the grid in the Abt Sportsline Lamborghini. The driver from the Allgäu was 0.070 seconds off the fastest time.

Maro Engel, in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, completes the top three.

DTM Oschersleben Qualifying 1 results (Top 10):

Advertisement

Advertisement