Aston Martin and BMW receive increased engine power ahead of the first DTM race
The car classifications were adjusted ahead of the first DTM race in Oschersleben. Aston Martin and BMW are set to receive more engine power ahead of the race in Saxony-Anhalt.
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Ahead of the first DTM race at Oschersleben, the car classifications are being adjusted. Aston Martin and BMW are being given a better classification. The remaining cars remain unchanged.
The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is permitted to remove five kilograms of weight. The minimum weight of the British coupé is now 1,305 kilograms. The maximum boost pressure has been increased from 1.92 bar to 1.94 bar, enabling the engine to deliver more power.
The BMW M4 GT3 is also gaining more power. The maximum boost pressure of the Bavarian car is rising from 2.44 bar to 2.49 bar, giving the turbocharged engine more power.
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