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Aston Martin and BMW receive increased engine power ahead of the first DTM race

The car classifications were adjusted ahead of the first DTM race in Oschersleben. Aston Martin and BMW are set to receive more engine power ahead of the race in Saxony-Anhalt.

DTM

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

BMW erhält mehr Motorleistung
BMW erhält mehr Motorleistung
Foto: DTM//Gruppe C Photography
BMW erhält mehr Motorleistung
© DTM//Gruppe C Photography

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Ahead of the first DTM race at Oschersleben, the car classifications are being adjusted. Aston Martin and BMW are being given a better classification. The remaining cars remain unchanged.

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The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is permitted to remove five kilograms of weight. The minimum weight of the British coupé is now 1,305 kilograms. The maximum boost pressure has been increased from 1.92 bar to 1.94 bar, enabling the engine to deliver more power.

The BMW M4 GT3 is also gaining more power. The maximum boost pressure of the Bavarian car is rising from 2.44 bar to 2.49 bar, giving the turbocharged engine more power.

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Topics

  1. Results

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Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

63

39

57:30,754

1:24,768

25

02

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

80

39

+3,027

1:24,661

20

03

Thomas Preining

Manthey

Thomas Preining

Manthey

91

39

+3,431

1:24,355

19

04

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

11

39

+3,640

1:24,681

14

05

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

130

39

+5,467

1:24,288

13

06

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

36

39

+8,103

1:24,452

10

07

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

3

39

+10,362

1:24,730

9

08

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

90

39

+11,594

1:24,650

8

09

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

48

39

+18,372

1:24,431

7

10

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

14

39

+18,803

1:24,675

6

Events

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  • Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
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  • Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
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  • Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
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  • Sachsenring

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    10.–12.09.2026
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  • Hockenheim

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  1. Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event

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