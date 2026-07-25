Crutchlow calls for a riders’ alliance: “MotoGP must learn from Formula 1”

Cal Crutchlow has been calling for stronger representation of MotoGP riders’ interests for years. In the former Grand Prix winner’s view, the premier class lacks unity, particularly when it comes to safety issues or the riders’ working conditions. The LCR Honda reserve rider cites Formula 1 as a positive example, where drivers appear together much more frequently to represent their interests.

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The debate was reignited at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno. Temperatures there were at their peak, which Crutchlow had already found borderline during the sprint race and which he used as an opportunity to speak once again about the lack of unity amongst MotoGP riders.

“It was bloody hot. One of the hottest races I’ve ever ridden,” said the Briton after the sprint in the Czech Republic. “We were on the grid for ages, trying to cool down again because it was just too hot. In my opinion, they need to start thinking about this whole situation.”

Is there a lack of unity among the MotoGP riders?

Crutchlow left open exactly what a solution might look like. However, he pointed to other sports where fixed weather protocols are already in place. “I don’t know exactly how. But in other sports, there are clear regulations for extreme weather conditions.”

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The former MotoGP race winner, however, sees the real problem as lying with the riders themselves. For years, there have been repeated discussions about stronger representation of riders’ interests or even a riders’ union. In Crutchlow’s view, however, such a union fails because of the competitive mindset within the field.

“It’s the same problem as with a riders’ association, which I’ve spoken about many times before. There will always be one rider who rides anyway – and then, in the end, everyone else follows,” explained the Honda test rider. “Those in charge know this. Even if everyone were to say, ‘We won’t ride under these conditions’, one would leave the pits. And then everyone else would follow.”

Is the pressure from the MotoGP manufacturers too great?

The reason for this is simple: nobody wants to give a competitor an advantage or risk facing repercussions from their own manufacturer. “The riders are afraid that their manufacturer will say: ‘You didn’t ride the race, so you won’t get paid.’ That’s the reality.”

Formula 1 shows that things can be done differently. There, the drivers present a much more united front when it comes to safety issues. When asked about the difference between the two racing series, Crutchlow replied succinctly: “In Formula 1, they stick together.” He couldn’t say himself why this doesn’t work in MotoGP. With a smile, the 40-year-old added: “I’m not a MotoGP rider any more, after all.”

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