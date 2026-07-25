Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. MotoGP

  4. /

  5. MotoGP

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

VR46 team manager raves: “Valentino sees things that others don’t”

Valentino Rossi is only present at selected MotoGP races. For VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto, each of his visits is invaluable.

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Valentino Rossi mit VR46-Teamanager Pablo Nieto
Valentino Rossi mit VR46-Teamanager Pablo Nieto
Foto: Gold & Goose
Valentino Rossi mit VR46-Teamanager Pablo Nieto
© Gold & Goose

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

TV program

Advertisement

Valentino Rossi is no longer a regular sight in the MotoGP paddock. Following his retirement from MotoGP at the end of 2021, the nine-time world champion has focused on his career in GT racing, which is why his schedule often clashes with the Grands Prix. This makes it all the more delightful for the VR46 team when Rossi does turn up at the circuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The VR46 riders, Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, would love Rossi to be there as often as possible. Team manager Pablo Nieto would also like to see the Italian in the pits more often. In an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the Spaniard explained why Rossi plays a role for the team that no one else can fulfil.

Rossi is a real wild card for the VR46 team

“Of course, we’d love Valentino to come more often,” emphasised Nieto, agreeing with his rider: “As Diggia has already said, we always have something the other teams don’t have when Valentino is there.”

Mentioned in this article

For Nieto, Rossi’s greatest asset lies in his unique experience. “No one in the paddock can draw on a comparable wealth of experience. He sees things that ordinary people don’t see. That’s incredibly important.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valentino Rossi bejubelte in Barcelona den Sieg von Fabio di Giannantonio
Valentino Rossi bejubelte in Barcelona den Sieg von Fabio di Giannantonio
Foto: Gold & Goose
Valentino Rossi bejubelte in Barcelona den Sieg von Fabio di Giannantonio
© Gold & Goose

TV program

Equally impressive is the way Rossi passes on his observations to the riders. “The way he conveys his impressions to the riders is simply incredible.”

Nieto would like to see Rossi in the pits more often

There’s a simple reason why Rossi nevertheless only attends selected Grand Prix events. The Italian is also competing in an extensive programme in international GT racing, which means his schedule regularly clashes with the MotoGP calendar.

“Of course, we’d love to have him here more often,” said Nieto. “But we know that he races cars himself. It’s very difficult to reconcile the two racing calendars.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s why every visit by the record-breaking world champion to VR46 is particularly special. “We’re always absolutely delighted when he comes to a Grand Prix,” emphasised Nieto.

Rossi was there for his team’s only win of the season so far: when MotoGP visited Barcelona in May, the ‘Doctor’ watched Fabio di Giannantonio’s victory from the front row.

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

Championship Standings

Full standings

  1. Fahrer

  2. Teams

  3. Konstrukteure

2026202520242023

Pos

Driver

Team

Points

1

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

208

2

Ai Ogura

Trackhouse MotoGP Team

194

3

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

190

4

Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia Racing

186

5

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

184

6

Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse MotoGP Team

159

7

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

148

8

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

143

9

Alex Márquez

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP

87

10

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

79

Highlight videos

ServusTV media library

Events

All MotoGP events
  • Past

    TT Assen

    TT Circuit Assen, Niederlande
    26.–28.06.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    British Grand Prix

    Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain
    07.–09.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Gran Premio de Aragón

    Motorland Aragón, Spanien
    28.–30.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Gran Premio di San Marino

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    TT Assen

    TT Circuit Assen, Niederlande
    26.–28.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    British Grand Prix

    Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain
    07.–09.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Gran Premio de Aragón

    Motorland Aragón, Spanien
    28.–30.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. Gran Premio di San Marino

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

MotoGP News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    • All articles

    • All opinions

    • All topics of the week

    • All tech & innovation

    Editorial

    • Newsletter subscription

    • Our team

    • Contact

    Series

    • MotoGP

    • Formula 1

    • WorldSBK