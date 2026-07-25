VR46 team manager raves: “Valentino sees things that others don’t”

Valentino Rossi is no longer a regular sight in the MotoGP paddock. Following his retirement from MotoGP at the end of 2021, the nine-time world champion has focused on his career in GT racing, which is why his schedule often clashes with the Grands Prix. This makes it all the more delightful for the VR46 team when Rossi does turn up at the circuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The VR46 riders, Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, would love Rossi to be there as often as possible. Team manager Pablo Nieto would also like to see the Italian in the pits more often. In an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the Spaniard explained why Rossi plays a role for the team that no one else can fulfil.

Rossi is a real wild card for the VR46 team

“Of course, we’d love Valentino to come more often,” emphasised Nieto, agreeing with his rider: “As Diggia has already said, we always have something the other teams don’t have when Valentino is there.”

For Nieto, Rossi’s greatest asset lies in his unique experience. “No one in the paddock can draw on a comparable wealth of experience. He sees things that ordinary people don’t see. That’s incredibly important.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valentino Rossi bejubelte in Barcelona den Sieg von Fabio di Giannantonio Foto: Gold & Goose Valentino Rossi bejubelte in Barcelona den Sieg von Fabio di Giannantonio © Gold & Goose

Equally impressive is the way Rossi passes on his observations to the riders. “The way he conveys his impressions to the riders is simply incredible.”

Nieto would like to see Rossi in the pits more often

There’s a simple reason why Rossi nevertheless only attends selected Grand Prix events. The Italian is also competing in an extensive programme in international GT racing, which means his schedule regularly clashes with the MotoGP calendar.

“Of course, we’d love to have him here more often,” said Nieto. “But we know that he races cars himself. It’s very difficult to reconcile the two racing calendars.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s why every visit by the record-breaking world champion to VR46 is particularly special. “We’re always absolutely delighted when he comes to a Grand Prix,” emphasised Nieto.

Rossi was there for his team’s only win of the season so far: when MotoGP visited Barcelona in May, the ‘Doctor’ watched Fabio di Giannantonio’s victory from the front row.