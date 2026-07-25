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George Russell (Mercedes/5th): “I haven’t looked at it in detail”

George Russell is hoping for a reliable engine, even though the energy issues are less noticeable in Hungary than they were in Belgium. The seven-time Grand Prix winner has complete faith in his team.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

George Russell auf dem Hungaroring
George Russell auf dem Hungaroring
Foto: XPB
George Russell auf dem Hungaroring
© XPB

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Ferrari has set the pace so far at the Hungaroring, with Lando Norris in the McLaren and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull Racing car close behind. Where is Mercedes?

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George Russell finished a lacklustre fifth in both Friday practice sessions; Kimi Antonelli made way for Danish reserve driver Frederik Vesti in the first 60 minutes of practice, whilst in the second session the Italian was unable to set a fast lap for various reasons and finished only in P11.

In Belgium, Russell’s race car suffered from an apparently inexplicable lack of speed. Mercedes suspects a software issue.

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So what now? Russell, currently third in the World Championship, says: “To be honest, I haven’t looked into it all in detail because I trust the team to sort everything out.”

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“Even if we had exactly the same problem as in Belgium, the difference would probably have been only ten per cent of what we saw at Spa, simply because of the different characteristics of these two circuits. This is something completely different.”

“The Hungaroring feels completely different to Spa, and the modern power unit is quite impressive on this circuit. Energy management is much less important; we’ve got plenty of power coming out of the corners, and the rear tyres are under a lot of strain over the course of a lap.”

“We’ve still got a lot of work ahead of us as a team, and to be honest, for both Kimi and me, the car was anything but great on Friday. We’ve got plenty of room for improvement. It was very windy and gusty, and the wind is set to change direction from Friday to Saturday – we need to manage to optimise the set-up and adapt perfectly to the new conditions.”

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  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
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  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
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    Go to event

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