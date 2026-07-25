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Is Yamaha losing patience with Can Öncü? “He needs to work on himself”

As runner-up in the world championship, Can Öncü was the favourite for the 2026 Supersport World Championship, but even the Yamaha Ten Kate team has so far been unable to help the Turkish rider overcome his biggest weakness.

Kay Hettich

By

Supersport-WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Can Öncü führte beide Donington-Rennen zweitweise an
Can Öncü führte beide Donington-Rennen zweitweise an
Foto: Gold & Goose
Can Öncü führte beide Donington-Rennen zweitweise an
© Gold & Goose

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Although Can Öncü is only 22 years old, with 138 race starts under his belt, Kenan Sofuoglu’s protégé is one of the most experienced Supersport riders. On a good day, the young Turk can beat any opponent, but he can also have an off day and only manage a top-10 finish.

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Yamaha has placed Öncü with the current world champion Ten Kate team for 2026. In the team led by Kervin Bos, Öncü was meant to learn one thing above all else: consistency. So far, however, his success has been limited. Although Öncü has secured six podium finishes in the 16 races to date, he has failed to make the top five in seven of them. That’s not the way to become world champion.

Donington Park was a case in point: in Superpole, the Yamaha rider secured his third pole position of the season, but despite leading for a number of laps, he could only manage 5th and 8th places in the races. Currently fourth in the World Championship with 178 points, he trails his team-mate and championship leader Albert Arenas by 113 points.

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“They were disappointing races, and we mustn’t let something like this happen again in future,” said the Ten Kate team manager critically. “We will use the summer break to optimise our equipment for the final part of the season. We’re looking forward to the test sessions with both riders at Magny-Cours before we return there for the race weekend.”

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Yamaha’s road racing manager, Niccolo Canepa, was also unimpressed by Öncü’s performance at Donington. “Can once again proved his pace by taking pole position, but he struggled again in the closing stages of both races,” said the Italian, rubbing salt into the wound. “He needs to work on his race management, because he’s quick at the start but then falls back. Hopefully he can work on that during the break and return stronger at Magny-Cours.”

However, poor race pacing has been a recurring issue for Öncü throughout his entire career.

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Warm up

  4. Race

  5. Starting grid

  6. Warm up

  7. Superpole

  8. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Tom Booth-Amos

Tom Booth-Amos

PTR Triumph Factory Racing

Tom Booth-Amos

Tom Booth-Amos

69

19

28:22,911

1:29,059

25

02

Albert Arenas

Albert Arenas

AS Racing Team

Albert Arenas

Albert Arenas

75

19

+1,537

1:29,165

20

03

Jaume Masiá

Jaume Masiá

Orelac Racing VerdNatura

Jaume Masiá

Jaume Masiá

5

19

+2,244

1:29,042

16

04

Roberto Garcia

Roberto Garcia

Yamaha Motor France

Roberto Garcia

Roberto Garcia

37

19

+2,436

1:29,158

13

05

Lucas Mahias

Lucas Mahias

Yamaha Motor France

Lucas Mahias

Lucas Mahias

94

19

+3,090

1:29,166

11

06

Jeremy Alcoba

Jeremy Alcoba

Kawasaki WorldSSP Team

Jeremy Alcoba

Jeremy Alcoba

52

19

+3,787

1:29,040

10

07

Aldi Satya Mahendra

Aldi Satya Mahendra

AS Racing Team

Aldi Satya Mahendra

Aldi Satya Mahendra

57

19

+4,367

1:29,138

9

08

Can Öncü

Can Öncü

Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing

Can Öncü

Can Öncü

61

19

+5,166

1:29,156

8

09

Philipp Öttl

Philipp Öttl

Feel Racing WorldSSP Team

Philipp Öttl

Philipp Öttl

65

19

+5,418

1:29,288

7

10

Valentin Debise

Valentin Debise

ZXMOTO Factory Evan Bros Racing

Valentin Debise

Valentin Debise

53

19

+6,049

1:28,850

6

Events

All Supersport-WC events
  • Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Magny-Cours/Frankreich

    Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Frankreich
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Cremona/Italien

    Circuito San Martino del Lago, Italien
    25.–27.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Estoril/Portugal

    Autódromo do Estoril , Portugal
    09.–11.10.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Magny-Cours/Frankreich

    Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Frankreich
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  4. Cremona/Italien

    Circuito San Martino del Lago, Italien
    25.–27.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Estoril/Portugal

    Autódromo do Estoril , Portugal
    09.–11.10.2026
    Go to event

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