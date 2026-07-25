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Aston Martin had to fly in spare parts following Stroll’s crash

A suspension component failed on Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin on Friday. He was unable to drive any further because spare parts for the XXL upgrades were missing. Some parts had to be flown in from England overnight.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Fernando Alonsos Aston Martin mit reichlich FloViz-Farbe
Fernando Alonsos Aston Martin mit reichlich FloViz-Farbe
Foto: XPB
Fernando Alonsos Aston Martin mit reichlich FloViz-Farbe
© XPB

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Aston Martin is finally set to take a major step in the right direction in Hungary. The British team had started the new season facing major problems under the new regulations for chassis and engines – and had therefore decided back in the spring that the first, problem-ridden car would not be developed any further. They preferred to save the money earmarked for development within the budget cap – and bring a completely new car for the summer.

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Aston Martin has put this plan into action for the chassis for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The new Honda engine won’t be introduced until Zandvoort after the summer break – but the major aerodynamic upgrade was already on the track at the Hungaroring on Friday. Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin was even greener than usual in the first two practice sessions: the team had sprayed his car liberally with FloViz paint to analyse the airflow around the new parts.

Alonso drives, Stroll stands

The catch, however, was that Lance Stroll’s day was over roughly halfway through the first free practice session. With a problem with a suspension component, the Canadian spun and came to a halt at the side of the track. He also missed the second session late on Friday afternoon because the car wasn’t ready in time. A bitter blow, then, for Stroll, who lost valuable time on the track with the new package – but above all a bitter blow for the engineers and mechanics at Aston Martin, who now have to reassemble the car from scratch – and have significantly less data to analyse.

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Former F1 driver (105 GPs) and current Aston Martin brand ambassador Pedro de la Rosa said of Lance Stroll’s crash: “It was a suspension failure. We were confident that this wouldn’t happen with Fernando’s car, and that’s why he went out on track and drove in the second session. However, we weren’t able to repair Lance’s car in time due to a lack of spare parts.” De la Rosa revealed on Friday evening: “It’s a mixed bag: some parts can be repaired on site, others are being delivered here.” From the factory in England – flown in overnight. But everything should be ready for Stroll by Saturday.

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Upgrades seem to be working

Following Stroll’s crash, the team promptly stepped up the programme for Alonso. De la Rosa: “We had to rush things a bit. We couldn’t test as many tyre compounds in the long runs or as many laps as we’d have liked, but on the whole, Fernando was able to stick to his plan as intended.”

Despite the repair work and the lack of data, the verdict after the first day with the new car is positive. De la Rosa: “Although one car retired, it was a good day. We’re still learning a lot. There’s still plenty we need to test, and hopefully we’ll have a bit more time on the track with both cars on Saturday, but the preliminary results are promising. The upgrades are working more or less as we expected.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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