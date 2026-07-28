Will TT legend John McGuinness drop a bombshell at the Classic TT?

In 1996, John McGuinness competed in the Tourist Trophy for the first time at the age of 24. His 15th place in the Lightweight TT – won by Joey Dunlop ahead of Jim Moodie and Jason Griffiths – gave no hint that a future TT legend had made his debut on the infamous Snaefell Mountain Course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, the 250cc Honda seemed tailor-made for the Lancashire-born Briton at the start of his career. Just one year after his TT debut, he stood on the podium for the first time, finishing third in the Lightweight TT alongside winner Dunlop and Ian Lougher. After another third place in 1998, his first TT victory followed in 1999.

What followed his first TT victory has long since become part of motorsport history. The father of two, who is one of the few riders to have also claimed victory at the North West 200, the Ulster GP and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, sits third in the all-time rankings at the most important road racing event with 23 wins. Only Michael Dunlop (36) and Joey Dunlop (26) have been more successful than him.

McGuinness receives knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II

John McGuinness nimmt 2007 die Senior-TT in Angriff Foto: Helmut Ohner John McGuinness nimmt 2007 die Senior-TT in Angriff © Helmut Ohner

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another milestone was reached in 2007 at the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Tourist Trophy, when he was awarded the honour of ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire’ by Queen Elizabeth II. In the final Senior TT, he completed the second lap of the over 60-kilometre course in a time of 17:21.99 minutes, becoming the first motorcyclist to achieve an average speed of over 130 miles per hour – a feat long considered impossible.

Topic of the week The 2027 Formula 1 grid: Will the transfer bombshell only drop in the autumn? Summertime, holiday season, the silly season: these are the weeks when the most outrageous driver changes are usually discussed. The big news for the 2027 season is yet to materialise. Read more

Although ‘McPint’, at 54, is well past an age at which many of his peers are already beginning to think about retirement, the Honda works rider is still full of drive. This year, at the Tourist Trophy, he was faster than ever before in a race comprising six physically and mentally gruelling laps – equivalent to an incredible 364.35 (!) kilometres at racing pace on public roads.

He remains competitive against his younger rivals, yet fans are speculating about the end of his career. Will he lift the veil of silence in a few weeks’ time? As the final event on the Classic TT programme, a parade will be held in his honour, featuring the most significant racing motorbikes he has ridden over the years. It could be the perfect finale to one of the most successful careers in road racing.