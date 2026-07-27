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Vaclav Kovar (KTM) becomes EMX2T champion with a sensational ride

The EMX2T European Championships were held in Loket in a spectacular finale. Local hero Vaclav Kovar (KTM) rode the race of his life on Sunday and was rewarded with the title.

Motocross

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Vaclav Kovar wurde EMX2T-Champion 2026
Vaclav Kovar wurde EMX2T-Champion 2026
Foto: Infront Moto Racing
Vaclav Kovar wurde EMX2T-Champion 2026
© Infront Moto Racing

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The EMX2T is one of those European Championships that takes place over just a single race weekend. It is the European Two-Stroke Championship, which is sure to be celebrated not only by die-hard two-stroke fans. The decisive second race on Sunday morning, in particular, was perhaps the best race of the entire weekend.

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Saturday: Kovar takes a start-to-finish victory

On Saturday afternoon, the track had dried out and was slippery. The Czech local hero Vaclav Kovar (KTM) took the holeshot and secured a start-to-finish victory ahead of the Latvian Jekabs Kubulins (Yamaha) and Brando Rispoli (Beta). As Kovar later admitted, he was struggling with arm cramps. But that didn’t stop him from securing a flawless start-to-finish victory. The Showdown final followed on Sunday.

Showdown Final on Sunday

Unfortunately, there weren’t many spectators at the track at 8.30 am on Sunday. However, the early fans at the track certainly won’t have regretted getting up after a short night, as the EMX2T riders put on a truly spectacular show. Track conditions on Sunday were completely different to those in the first race on Saturday: the track had been watered throughout the night, the ground was soaked, and the sun was still very low in the morning, which hampered the riders’ visibility. Kovar didn’t get off to a good start this time and had to overtake around 10 riders to get back up the field. The Czech local hero put in a truly daring performance. It was astonishing time and again how he was able to close gaps of 5 or 6 seconds to the riders ahead of him in such a short time. In doing so, he took every risk. The situation came to a head in the final two laps when the Czech caught up with the leader, Kubulins. The showdown then took place on the final lap, with several lead changes. Wheel-to-wheel, the two protagonists raced their two-stroke machines around the track at full throttle. This duel was about nothing less than the championship. In the final corner before the run-up to the starting straight, Kubulins faltered and Kovar ultimately won the race and the European Two-Stroke Championship. Incidentally, this was already the Czech rider’s second championship victory, following his win in 2025. Third place went to the Italian Beta rider Brando Rispoli.

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EMX2T Loket results

  1. Vaclav Kovar (CZ), KTM, 1-1, 50 points

  2. Jekabs Kubulins (LV), Yamaha, 2-2, 44, (-6)

  3. Brando Rispoli (I), Beta, 3-3, 40, (-10)

  4. Marvin Salzer (AUT), KTM, 5-6, 31, (-19)

  5. Karlis Kalejs (LV), Husqvarna, 7-9, 26, (-24)

  6. Rene De Jong (NL), KTM, 9-10, 23, (-27)

  7. Bryan Boulard (B), Triumph, 13–7, 22, (-28)

  8. Mirko Valsecchi (I), GASGAS, 14–8, 20, (-30)

  9. Petr Dvoracek (CZ), KTM, 11–11, 20, (-30)

  10. Michael Sandner (AUT), Husqvarna, 21-4, 18, (-32)

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