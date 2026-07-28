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MotoGP World Championship leader Jorge Martin: The cycling adventure was tougher than expected

MotoGP star Jorge Martin (28) from the Aprilia factory team almost took on a bit too much during his ambitious road cycling adventure over the past few days and reached his physical limits.

Johannes Orasche

By

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Jorge Martin (li.) bewältigte 8500 Höhenmeter
Jorge Martin (li.) bewältigte 8500 Höhenmeter
Foto: martin
Jorge Martin (li.) bewältigte 8500 Höhenmeter
© martin

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Whilst most MotoGP stars are currently sticking to a significantly reduced training regime during the summer break, championship leader Jorge Martin has really stepped out of his comfort zone over the past few days: the 28-year-old from Madrid had devised an extreme cycling challenge for his holiday.

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The itinerary comprised a total of seven stages covering just under 900 kilometres, undertaken by a small but select group. Martin organised the road bike adventure together with his British sponsor Muc-Off and a few friends. The so-called ‘89 Squad’ of the 2024 MotoGP World Champion didn’t hold back, with the steep sections proving extremely demanding in terms of terrain.

The fourth stage, for example, also took them into the Pyrenees on French soil. The group tackled the rigours with varying line-ups. The final stage was particularly tough, as the 89-Squad were also caught in the rain. On the second stage, which started in Andorra, Martin’s MotoGP mate Aleix Espargaró also joined the group of cyclists.

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Constantly by Martin’s side was his long-standing fitness coach and fitness expert, Jorge Echevarria. By Sunday evening, Martin had clocked up a staggering 875 kilometres and a very impressive 8,500 metres of elevation gain over a total of 31 hours of riding. Now it’s time for the Aprilia star to recover.

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The MotoGP season continues at Silverstone in England over the weekend of 7–9 August. Eleven of the 22 rounds have been completed, and Martin leads the World Championship with 208 points, followed by Ai Ogura (Aprilia, 194) and Marc Marquez (Ducati, 190).

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