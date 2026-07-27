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Champion Lando Norris: “I’d rather have a car that’s terrifyingly fast”

After the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lando Norris was brimming with confidence, as the McLaren star had just secured the 12th Grand Prix victory of his career. It is his first Grand Prix triumph this year.

Vanessa Georgoulas

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Formel-1-Champion Lando Norris war nach dem Sieg in Ungarn bester Laune
Formel-1-Champion Lando Norris war nach dem Sieg in Ungarn bester Laune
Foto: Moy / XPB Images
Formel-1-Champion Lando Norris war nach dem Sieg in Ungarn bester Laune
© Moy / XPB Images

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Lando Norris had already laid the foundations for his Grand Prix victory in Hungary on Saturday afternoon. The McLaren star, whose car bears the world champion’s number one, secured pole position for the eleventh round of this year’s World Championship. At the start, however, he fell behind his team-mate Oscar Piastri. Nevertheless, thanks to his strong pace, he was able to fight his way back to the front.

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This was also helped by his team-mate’s misfortune, who was rammed whilst lapping Carlos Sainz. Later on, Piastri also retired due to gearbox failure. By then, Norris had long since regained the lead. Speaking about the victory after his first Grand Prix win of the year, he said: “What pleased me most was my pace. The car was still dreadful to drive at times, but it was fast. And I’d rather have a car that’s dreadful and fast than anything else.”

“But I had really good pace throughout the whole race, even when I was behind Oscar at the start. Of course, that wasn’t my best moment in the second corner, but after that I realised just how good my pace was and I was simply stronger in every respect, including tyre wear. That’s why I was convinced I could still win the race,” the 26-year-old continued, beaming.

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“I was certain I could reclaim first place, regardless of whether I’d manage it via a pit stop or force him into the pits and stay out for a long time, so I could then plough through the field later on with fresh tyres. I was convinced I could win, and that’s exactly what I did. Of course, he was unlucky, because I think we could have taken the top two places – that was obviously unfortunate,” the Briton explained.

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The McLaren upgrade, which has enabled the world champion team to make significant progress, had been working well all weekend. “We were simply on another level this time, and everything came together. When the car is good and I find a good rhythm, there’s no stopping me,” Norris emphasised proudly.

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Results

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  1. Race

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  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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