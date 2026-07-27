Confusion remains following meeting between Euro Moto promoter and MSC Schleiz

Jörg Langer and Marcel Wobser from MSC Schleizer Dreieck, the trusted organiser of the IDM on the natural race track in Thuringia, had travelled to Most for the Euro Moto and spoke there with both the teams and the promoter. Since the start of this season, Germany’s top-tier motorcycling event had disappeared from the Schleiz calendar. Instead, the Euro Moto promoter had included Brno in the championship calendar. The reason given for the change was the wish of the FIM, the highest international motorsport authority, that no more races on street circuits should be included in the international calendar.

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We’d never actually received anything in writing on the matter either. Achim Strauss

Questions remain unanswered following the trip to Most. “As far as we can tell, the promoter is also keen to return to Schleiz,” explains Achim Strauss, who acts as press officer for MSC Schleizer Dreieck and also works for Schleiz City Marketing. “But it all hinges on track approval and this, for us, utterly exasperating debate about the inclusion of ‘non-permanent’ circuits in the international calendar. To be honest, we haven’t really got to grips with just how hot a topic this actually is, what the current status is, or whether the withdrawal was merely provisional – in case FIM Europe does indeed push it through – or whether the argument was just a pretext. No one can really explain it to us properly, and we’ve never received anything in writing on the subject either.”

“The fact is,” he continues, “is that we currently only have national approval in Schleiz, and in the run-up to our race in June, the DMSB explicitly pointed out to us once again that all riders from abroad must obtain a race card from the DMSB and that it was not permitted to be an international race, not even in name. So it’s all rather confusing, and despite many discussions, it’s hard for us – if not impossible – to understand what the actual situation is. We’re somewhat reliant here on statements from individual parties, without being able to verify them ourselves.”

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Focus is also on other series

“That’s why we’re currently concentrating on the track approval process for a Sidecar World Championship round,” according to sources in Schleiz. “We did have a preliminary inspection back in October 2025 with Paul Duparc, Ralph Bohnhorst and then Stefan Beck as well. We’ve largely completed the necessary measures, including, amongst other things, enlarging the gravel beds, making them deeper, creating a gradient, repositioned the U-shaped shelters for the marshals, installed and replaced new tyre stacks, fitted covers over the tyres, and obtained quotes for air fences – either to hire or buy – which we’ll need for the event; we’ve already purchased some of them ourselves at the club’s expense. One issue still outstanding is the relocation of a crash barrier; however, it is not yet entirely clear whether this is actually necessary, as the angle would then be rather unfavourable and this barn is located on the descent towards the town. We are currently in discussions with the landowner to negotiate how we might make this section safer.”

“At the end of July, probably on the 28th or 29th, Paul Duparc would like to come back to Schleiz with Ralph Bohnhorst to see the progress of the work for himself,” said Strauss, “so far he’s only seen it in photos and emails from me; it remains to be seen whether this will lead to the track being approved or whether it’s just another interim update. But from our point of view, having the track approved for the Sidecar World Championship would be a strong argument for being allowed to host international solo races again.”

“We’ve already submitted dates for the World Championship round,” Strauss concludes. “Traditionally at the end of July 2027, plus the week before and after as alternatives. Our clear aim is the Sidecar World Championship and the return of Euro Moto, plus hosting the Supermoto IDM and, in the long term, perhaps a Supermoto World Championship. However, the focus is on the circuit.”