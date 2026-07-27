New ADAC 24h Nürburgring Series planned for the 2027 season

From 2027, the Nürburgring 24 Hours will be put on a broader footing. To this end, ADAC Nordrhein, as the organiser, has launched the ADAC Nürburgring 24 Hours Series. In addition to the ADAC RAVENOL 24 Hours of Nürburgring and the 24h Qualifiers, there will in future be a 24h Prologue to mark the start of the season, giving teams and drivers even more extensive testing opportunities ahead of the four-day highlight of the Nordschleife season. The new racing series also includes two summer events, which will be run in accordance with the technical regulations of the 24h Nürburgring. These will be held as part of the long-established ADAC Eifel Race and the ADAC 1000 km Race, both organised by DAMC 05 Veranstaltungs-GmbH. All events in the new series will be held on the 24h circuit variant, comprising the Grand Prix circuit and the Nordschleife. “We are thereby responding to the wishes of many teams who wanted a compact and targeted preparation for the ‘Race of the Year’ on the Nürburgring Nordschleife,” explains Walter Hornung, sporting director of ADAC North Rhine-Westphalia. “At the same time, this allows us to extend the extremely positive development of the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring over the past few years to other events, which will be organised entirely along the lines of the 24-hour race.”

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Another reason for the series, as a spokesperson for ADAC North Rhine-Westphalia confirmed to SPEEDWEEK, is that, due to the court proceedings with the NLS, the Nürburgring will begin from 2027 onwards, the dates on the Nordschleife will be divided equally amongst all organisers, and ADAC North Rhine-Westphalia’s initial priority is to secure the 24-hour race and the 24h Qualifiers. ADAC North Rhine initially attempted to establish a partnership with the Nürburgring Endurance Series, but this was rejected by the NLS, as the latter wishes to negotiate solely with the Nürburgring. The ADAC Nordrhein’s initial proposal envisaged that the NLS would have held an additional NLS race between the ADAC 24h Qualifiers and the 24-hour race; furthermore, the NLS would have been allocated several further dates by ADAC Nordrhein.

The standardised format for events, regulations and organisation are not the only advantages for registered teams and drivers in the new 24h Series. They also benefit from a reduced entry fee and a guaranteed starting place for the 24h Nürburgring. At the same time, the planned prize money is intended to help cover the costs of the teams’ participation. The organisers also expect a number of teams to take part in both the 24h Series and the German Historic Endurance Championship. For these teams, competing in both series will create a number of synergies – for example, in terms of logistics for the joint racing events.

The new 24h Nürburgring Series is also set to be a real treat for Nordschleife fans. Whether via the famously comprehensive and high-quality live stream, the live timing and race ticker on the 24h website, or the social media channels followed by hundreds of thousands of fans: the new series will launch with media coverage of the highest standard. At the same time, special offers are planned for visitors at the venue – such as a season ticket of sorts or special camping packages for the various events.

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In its inaugural season in 2027, the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Series will comprise five events featuring a total of six races: