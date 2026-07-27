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Inadequate: Poor marks for VR46 rider Morbidelli from expert Pernat

Despite a very strong starting position, the tide has turned against Franco Morbidelli in MotoGP. For paddock expert Carlo Pernat, the root cause of his compatriot’s ongoing crisis lies deeper.

Manuel Pecino

By

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

VR46-Pilot Franco Morbidelli: Noch in MotoGP-Action
VR46-Pilot Franco Morbidelli: Noch in MotoGP-Action
Foto: Gold and Goose
VR46-Pilot Franco Morbidelli: Noch in MotoGP-Action
© Gold and Goose

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In 2025, one of the big surprises was Franco Morbidelli. The founding member of the VR46 Academy brought fresh energy to the team and, for much of the season, was right up there with – and often ahead of – the much higher-ranked Fabio Di Giannantonio (on factory machinery). Having secured podium finishes and a 7th-place World Championship finish on the previous year’s bike, it didn’t take much persuasion to secure his place for 2026. Morbidelli signed a one-year contract.

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However, Morbidelli’s form dipped significantly towards the end of last season. From the final four races, ‘Morbido’ picked up just four points. Also unforgettable was his mishap on the starting grid in Valencia, which ended with him being forced to retire and a broken metacarpal bone.

2026 ging Morbidelli bislang 13-mal zu Boden
2026 ging Morbidelli bislang 13-mal zu Boden
Foto: Gold and Goose
2026 ging Morbidelli bislang 13-mal zu Boden
© Gold and Goose

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In 2026, his form took a nosedive. An eighth-place finish in the season opener remained his best result across the 22 races leading up to the summer break. Frustrated, he then resorted to reckless riding. With 13 crashes in the first half of the season, Franco Morbidelli tops the crash statistics. Carlo Pernat also believes that the Italian rider with Brazilian roots gave up the fight early on. Speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com, the former Aprilia sporting director and long-serving rider manager commented specifically on the performances of his compatriots so far .

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Unsurprisingly, the Roman’s assessment at the halfway point of the MotoGP season is not a positive one: “Franky is mentally out of the championship, not just in terms of his riding ability. That’s a shame, because in the past, back in his Yamaha days, he was right up there with the best. In my opinion, that infamous crash at Estoril last season really took its toll on him. I don’t know if he’s still suffering from the after-effects of that. But something has happened in his head, because he’s no longer the rider we used to know. I remember that a few years ago he had some very good battles with Bastianini, but in the end he was too impulsive and crashed.”

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Freund, Mentor, Teamchef: Valentino Roosi
Freund, Mentor, Teamchef: Valentino Roosi
Foto: Gold and Goose
Freund, Mentor, Teamchef: Valentino Roosi
© Gold and Goose

Pernat also emphasises the strong support network surrounding the 31-year-old Ducati rider: “We mustn’t forget that he’s riding for a team with renowned technicians. At VR46, the technicians are the same ones who used to work with Valentino. It’s a strong, well-organised team. Franco has Valentino’s full support there – he’s his friend. But as far as the mental side is concerned, as they say in Italy: ‘the chain has been broken for a few years now.’ I don’t like putting it that way, but he’s a rider who perhaps isn’t a rider at all anymore. My assessment of Morbidelli’s first half of the season is, unfortunately: unsatisfactory. I do hope, however, that if he wants to continue racing, he’ll find a place in the World Superbike Championship.”

However, it is not just Franco Morbidelli who is looking for a new job as the 1000cc MotoGP era draws to a close. As things stand today, four other MotoGP winners – Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Maverick Viñales and Brad Binder – are set to leave the scene.

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

93

30

40:53,148

1:21,088

37

02

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

79

30

+1,996

1:21,184

26

03

Raúl Fernández

Raúl Fernández

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Raúl Fernández

Raúl Fernández

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

25

30

+5,104

1:21,219

21

04

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37

30

+7,684

1:21,153

15

05

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

89

30

+11,372

1:21,227

15

06

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

63

30

+11,495

1:21,283

13

07

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

20

30

+17,560

1:21,635

10

08

Luca Marini

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

Luca Marini

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

10

30

+18,683

1:21,788

8

09

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

23

30

+19,140

1:21,905

7

10

Brad Binder

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33

30

+22,137

1:21,903

6

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