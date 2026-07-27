Jorge Martinez: MotoGP project with CFMOTO is a shared vision
Team owner and GP icon Jorge Martinez retired from MotoGP years ago. With the success-hungry and growing CFMOTO Group as a partner, Martinez can well imagine making a comeback.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
At the start of 2026,
Whilst this would be completely uncharted territory for the Chinese manufacturer, Martinez would simply be returning to his former status. Martinez was active in all classes for almost a decade and withdrew from the premier class at the end of 2018 to focus on promoting young talent. Accordingly, the Valencian would be well placed to offer his partner a professional infrastructure.
As Martinez already hinted last January, rushing into a sudden entry for CFMOTO for the 2027 season would not be a productive move: “We have to be realistic. It’s 2026, and we’ve already prepared and finalised everything for 2026. Setting up the infrastructure for 2027 would be madness. I think we need to take it step by step. Hopefully, it will be possible in the future.”
The Moto3 example also illustrates just how seriously and with what long-term vision CFMOTO is thinking. The Chinese manufacturer had also put itself forward to act as the sole provider of a new Moto3 technical platform from 2028 onwards. However, like KTM, Honda and Aprilia, it lost out – Yamaha won the tender. One thing is certain, however: CFMOTO was determined to learn from the Moto3 World Championship and build up further expertise for the future.
Knowledge is being built up step by step
Another key element:
This was also emphasised, upon further enquiry, by Jorge Martinez, who, with his Moto2 team, is supplying two riders –
Jorge Martinez continues: “I can’t give a clear timeline here – perhaps it will take three or five years – but I can confirm that our shared vision is MotoGP. You have to understand – it’s not just my interest or that of CFMOTO – MotoGP itself is also hugely keen to attract a major company from China.”
CFMOTO: Access to new investors – and a Chinese Grand Prix
“Aspar” took the idea further: “With a powerful manufacturer on board, MotoGP gains access to new partners and sponsors. Further projects can then follow in the next phase – right up to a Grand Prix in China. I believe this is a key point: our sport will – and must – become much more international in the coming years.”
As was also evident from the official communication from MotoGP, the framework for the new MotoGP era in 2027 has been set with the five established manufacturers and eleven well-known teams. However, this does not mean that preparations are not already underway behind the scenes for the entry of a sixth force – the first from China. By the time the next major round of negotiations to define MotoGP from 2032 onwards takes place, CFMOTO is likely to have all the ingredients in place for a successful entry into MotoGP under its own steam.
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