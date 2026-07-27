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Question marks after the Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc disappointed despite 4th place

Charles Leclerc started the Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in second place. The Monegasque crossed the finish line in fourth. Afterwards, the Ferrari star made no secret of his disappointment.

Vanessa Georgoulas

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Charles Leclerc kämpfte in Ungarn mit mehr Sorgen, als er erwartet hatte
Charles Leclerc kämpfte in Ungarn mit mehr Sorgen, als er erwartet hatte
Foto: Rew / XPB Images
Charles Leclerc kämpfte in Ungarn mit mehr Sorgen, als er erwartet hatte
© Rew / XPB Images

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Expectations were high for a top result in the final race before the summer break; after all, Charles Leclerc was set to start the eleventh Grand Prix of the season from the front row at the Hungaroring. The weekend in Hungary had gone well up until the start of the race, but the momentum was lost as the lights went out.

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Leclerc dropped back to fifth place on the first lap, but thanks to a five-second penalty for his team-mate Lewis Hamilton – who was penalised for exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane – the Monegasque driver managed to cross the line in fourth place. But that was no victory for him.

After the race, the 28-year-old lamented: “It’s been a disappointing weekend, and for me the key point is that in the last three rounds of the World Championship we’ve had two races where we expected to face difficulties, but we finished in first and second place. And on this circuit, which we consider to be a good fit for our car, we couldn’t manage better than fourth place.”

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More consistent performance needed

Leclerc emphasised that this applied to both sides of the pit: “There’s a clear trend here; it’s not as though one driver is performing well simply because he’s doing particularly well. Both cars are strong on the circuits where we expected to face problems. And both are struggling where we expect a strong result. We need to understand that first.”

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Although this pattern raises questions, Leclerc also identified a factor after the chequered flag that contributed significantly to the result in Hungary: “We paid a high price for the poor start. But we were never dominant at any point in the race. The first stint on the hard compound wasn’t bad. And the last one on the soft tyres was pretty good too. But there were too many ups and downs. And I think that’s something we really need to work on; we need to become more consistent. Because Lewis didn’t have the same issues. It’s just strange how disjointed it all looks.”

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Results

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  1. Race

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  3. Qualifying 3

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  6. Free practice 3

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  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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    17.–19.07.2026
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  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
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  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
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