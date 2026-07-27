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Álvaro Bautista (41) at a crossroads: worst season with Ducati

The move to the customer team Barni Racing has accelerated Álvaro Bautista’s decline. The 2026 Superbike World Championship will be his worst season with Ducati. The future is uncertain.

Kay Hettich

By

Superbike WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
Foto: Gold & Goose
Alvaro Bautista
© Gold & Goose

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For the past three years, Álvaro Bautista has not been a regular contender for wins and podium finishes. The 2026 Superbike World Championship is threatening to be his worst season with Ducati. It’s of little help that, despite being 41, the Spaniard remains in top physical condition and is motivated right down to the tips of his hair!

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At the same time, the pressure from younger rivals is mounting, including within the Barni Ducati team itself. Whilst Yari Montella recently delivered his best Superbike meeting to date at Donington with finishes of 3rd, 2nd and 3rd, the two-time SBK World Champion faltered, finishing only 14th, 11th and 10th. And in the overall standings, Bautista, in ninth place in the World Championship with 107 points, has scored just over half the points of his team-mate, who is third in the World Championship with 211 points.

“We tested a few changes to the suspension to improve the feel. There were some positives and others that didn’t work,” lamented Bautista. “I’m sorry that I still can’t ride the bike the way I’d like to, and that I’m unable to realise our full potential. We’re working hard to rediscover the right feel and take a step forward. On a positive note, we were able to complete all the races over the weekend – an important aspect at this stage. Now we have some time to analyse all the data and prepare as best we can for the resumption of the season after the summer break.”

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Bautista never tires of emphasising that his problems are linked to the introduction of the combined total weight, and is campaigning against it. However, there are no signs from promoters Dorna and the FIM that these rules might be scrapped or at least relaxed.

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One thing is clear: Bautista needs a strong end to the season to secure a place on the grid for the 2027 World Superbike Championship. His contract with Barni Racing expires at the end of the season.

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Results

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Nicolò Bulega

Nicolò Bulega

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

Nicolò Bulega

Nicolò Bulega

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

11

23

32:56,440

1:25,249

25

02

Iker Lecuona

Iker Lecuona

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

Iker Lecuona

Iker Lecuona

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

7

23

+4,161

1:25,356

20

03

Yari Montella

Yari Montella

BARNI Spark Racing Team

Yari Montella

Yari Montella

BARNI Spark Racing Team

5

23

+6,850

1:25,311

16

04

Axel Bassani

Axel Bassani

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

Axel Bassani

Axel Bassani

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

47

23

+15,346

1:25,844

13

05

Alex Lowes

Alex Lowes

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes

Alex Lowes

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

22

23

+15,582

1:25,826

11

06

Garrett Gerloff

Garrett Gerloff

Kawasaki WorldSBK Team

Garrett Gerloff

Garrett Gerloff

Kawasaki WorldSBK Team

31

23

+16,656

1:25,974

10

07

Sam Lowes

Sam Lowes

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

Sam Lowes

Sam Lowes

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

14

23

+22,438

1:25,626

9

08

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Team GO Eleven

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Team GO Eleven

34

23

+24,748

1:26,149

8

09

Xavier Vierge

Xavier Vierge

Pata Maxus Yamaha

Xavier Vierge

Xavier Vierge

Pata Maxus Yamaha

97

23

+25,293

1:25,936

7

10

Álvaro Bautista

Álvaro Bautista

BARNI Spark Racing Team

Álvaro Bautista

Álvaro Bautista

BARNI Spark Racing Team

19

23

+26,627

1:26,299

6

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