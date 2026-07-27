Álvaro Bautista (41) at a crossroads: worst season with Ducati

For the past three years, Álvaro Bautista has not been a regular contender for wins and podium finishes. The 2026 Superbike World Championship is threatening to be his worst season with Ducati. It’s of little help that, despite being 41, the Spaniard remains in top physical condition and is motivated right down to the tips of his hair!

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At the same time, the pressure from younger rivals is mounting, including within the Barni Ducati team itself. Whilst Yari Montella recently delivered his best Superbike meeting to date at Donington with finishes of 3rd, 2nd and 3rd, the two-time SBK World Champion faltered, finishing only 14th, 11th and 10th. And in the overall standings, Bautista, in ninth place in the World Championship with 107 points, has scored just over half the points of his team-mate, who is third in the World Championship with 211 points.

“We tested a few changes to the suspension to improve the feel. There were some positives and others that didn’t work,” lamented Bautista. “I’m sorry that I still can’t ride the bike the way I’d like to, and that I’m unable to realise our full potential. We’re working hard to rediscover the right feel and take a step forward. On a positive note, we were able to complete all the races over the weekend – an important aspect at this stage. Now we have some time to analyse all the data and prepare as best we can for the resumption of the season after the summer break.”

Bautista never tires of emphasising that his problems are linked to the introduction of the combined total weight, and is campaigning against it. However, there are no signs from promoters Dorna and the FIM that these rules might be scrapped or at least relaxed.

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One thing is clear: Bautista needs a strong end to the season to secure a place on the grid for the 2027 World Superbike Championship. His contract with Barni Racing expires at the end of the season.