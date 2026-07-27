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Toto Wolff angry: Mercedes team principal calls engineers ‘Teletubbies’

A problem with the flagging system caused confusion and frustration at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli was among those affected. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff vented his frustration afterwards.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Toto Wolff ärgerte sich in Ungarn über einige gegnerische Ingenieure
Toto Wolff ärgerte sich in Ungarn über einige gegnerische Ingenieure
Foto: Batchelor / XPB Images
Toto Wolff ärgerte sich in Ungarn über einige gegnerische Ingenieure
© Batchelor / XPB Images

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At the eleventh Grand Prix of the year at the Hungaroring, the Formula 1 stars at the back of the field faced a particular challenge. This was because a problem with the flagging system forced them to rely on warnings from their engineers and manually displayed flags. This caused confusion for some drivers.

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The unluckiest driver was probably Oscar Piastri, who, whilst leading the race, attempted to overtake Williams veteran Carlos Sainz and was rammed by him. The Australian was furious, whilst the Spaniard referred to the situation and declined to apologise for the collision, for which he received a 5-second time penalty.

However, it wasn’t just some of the drivers who were annoyed – Toto Wolff was too. The Mercedes team principal had to watch as championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton lost valuable time whilst lapping Audi prospect Gabriel Bortoleto. This played into the hands of Max Verstappen, who ultimately secured second place.

Wolff vented his frustration to colleagues at ‘Sky Sports F1’ after the race, which his protégé Antonelli had finished in third place: “The fact that the cars at the back of the field are hindering the battle between Lewis and Kimi – it’s simply a disgrace that some of the Teletubbies engineers sitting at the pit wall aren’t telling the drivers what’s going on behind them. I’m simply not happy with the whole situation.”

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With this creative dig, the Viennese man was referring to the BBC programme of the same name for pre-school children, which centres on four colourful Teletubbies. These enjoy cult status amongst many young and older viewers alike.

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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    17.–19.07.2026
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    Hungarian Grand Prix

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    24.–26.07.2026
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  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
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    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
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