Marco Bezzecchi: Why it would be wrong to write off the Aprilia hero

On the last Sunday in May, a colourful cloud of ecstasy hung over the Mugello Autodromo. Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia were being celebrated, but following their triumph on home soil, the celebrations spread throughout Italy. An Italian winning his home Grand Prix whilst leading the World Championship – this had already happened in 2023 with the eventual world champion Pecco Bagnaia – but ‘Bez’, carried aloft by the crowd, went down in the history books of the World Championship in his own right.

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Six weeks after the high point of his career, Bezzecchi found himself at the other end of the emotional spectrum. In the midst of the intense run-up to the summer break – with ten races in six weeks – the hero of the Aprilia project had lost not only the championship lead but also his health. Two high-speed crashes in seven days left their mark. The crash at the Sachsenring resulted in a broken collarbone and once again cost Bezzecchi a full points haul.

Extreme MotoGP: From championship leader to fourth in the World Championship in just a few weeks

Just as strongly as Marco Bezzecchi started the season, just as devastating was the outcome of the last four events before the break. After seven glorious races with eight podium finishes, Bezzecchi had only 13 points to his name by the time the bell rang to signal the end of the season following the German Grand Prix.

It is worth noting that even during the successful phase of the current season, Marco Bezzecchi was far from flawless. Three of the first four sprint races ended in the gravel – yet on each occasion he bounced back with victories or top finishes on the more important GP Sunday.

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Höhepunkt: Marco Bezzecchi gewann den Italien-GP in Mugello Foto: Gold and Goose Höhepunkt: Marco Bezzecchi gewann den Italien-GP in Mugello © Gold and Goose

Both team manager Paolo Bonora and technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini emphasised Bezzecchi’s outstanding training during his long spell at the top of the World Championship standings. When it comes to mental strength, the curly-haired rider will be able to hold his own against the class champions by 2026 – that is the verdict from the Aprilia Racing pit. This would be entirely credible, were it not for the momentary lapse following his latest sprint crash at Brno.

The incident in the Czech gravel showed just how fine the line is between ‘confident’ and ‘out of control’. However, those who view this lapse as proof of Bezzecchi’s immaturity – and thus his inability to compete for the MotoGP title – are likely to be mistaken. As is well known, even world champions, legends and exceptional talents are not infallible. To stay on the subject of asphalt, one need only look at the VR46 training camp. It was Grand Master Valentino Rossi himself who lost his composure in 2015 during a heated duel with Marc Márquez.

The subtle difference. When Rossi collided with Marquez at Sepang, ‘VR46’ was a nine-time world champion. And it was the situation leading to the subsequent penalty that cost Rossi his tenth title. Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, is still a blank slate when it comes to World Championship titles. Bezzecchi himself has never made a secret of this and has deliberately nipped any talk of the World Championship title in the bud.

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The World Championship is wide open – Bezzecchi is the hunter once more

In any case, the dramatic course of the MotoGP season so far makes it impossible to predict the exact outcome of the World Championship. As far as Marco Bezzecchi is concerned, the first eleven rounds have demonstrated how to gain – but also lose – self-confidence. Even though the Italian heads into the second half of the season in fourth place – two places behind Marc Márquez – and 22 points adrift of the championship leader from his own team, Marco Bezzecchi still has his fate in his own hands when it comes to finding his way back to the top. A glance at the standings and the realisation that he’s riding an Aprilia should prove helpful in this regard.

Whilst the fit riders are on active holidays, enjoying the sunny side of the break, Marco Bezzecchi has shut the door behind him. His final words: “It’s been a tough time, but we’re stronger for it. Now I’m going to get myself back into shape, then I’ll get back to work. Nothing will make me give up.”

In just over a week, MotoGP will head to Silverstone. A memorable Grand Prix also took place there in 2025. The seemingly invincible Marc Márquez crashed, but was able to return to the start after the race was red-flagged – finishing third. The winner at Silverstone, however, was Marco Bezzecchi.

Silverstone 2025: Bezzecchi gewann, Marc Marquez wurde Dritter Foto: Gold and Goose Silverstone 2025: Bezzecchi gewann, Marc Marquez wurde Dritter © Gold and Goose

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