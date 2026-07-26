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Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) disappointed: Only fifth, yet another penalty

Fans of Lewis Hamilton experienced a sense of déjà vu at the Hungarian Grand Prix! The Ferrari driver was handed yet another penalty, dropping him back a position. It feels like he’s been jinxed at the moment: mistakes and penalties for Lewis!

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lewis Hamilton in Ungarn
Lewis Hamilton in Ungarn
Foto: XPB
Lewis Hamilton in Ungarn
© XPB

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The Hungarian Grand Prix is actually Lewis Hamilton’s signature race. The seven-time world champion has won here eight times and secured pole position nine times. But this year, his beloved Hungaroring didn’t quite go his way.

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On Saturday in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton had finished second, missing out on pole by a whisker. However, because he had got in the way of Oscar Piastri during his fast lap, he was handed a three-place grid penalty. Consequently, the Ferrari driver started the race in fifth place. And that’s where he ended up again.

With a strong start (or rather a weak start from Leclerc on old tyres), he overtook his team-mate. With an undercut attempt, Hamilton moved ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) after the first stint, but was then overtaken by him on the track.

During the tight pit stop window under the Virtual Safety Car – triggered by Oscar Piastri’s gearbox failure – Hamilton emerged from the pit lane almost simultaneously with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli crossing the safety car line at the start-finish line. Hamilton thought he had the advantage, put his foot down – but then gave the position back, as Antonelli appeared to have the tip of his nose ahead after all. This allowed him to avoid an investigation.

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Too fast in the pit lane

But then, just like on Saturday, the spectre of penalties struck! Hamilton had been driving too fast in the pit lane and was handed a five-second penalty to be added to his race result. As a result, his fourth place was downgraded to fifth. The official FIA document later revealed that Hamilton had been ‘flashed’ at 80.1 km/h in the pit lane, meaning he was just 0.1 km/h over the limit. Bitter!

Hamilton said after the race: “I’m grateful to the team because they really did a great job in the first half. My last three races haven’t been good. Lots of mistakes. I made a mistake at Silverstone. And lots of penalties in the last few races.”

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Championship Standings

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Pos

Driver

Team

Points

1

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

219

2

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

169

3

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

160

4

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

138

5

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

128

6

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

109

7

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

92

8

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

68

9

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

43

10

Pierre Gasly

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

42

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
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  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
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    04.–06.09.2026
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