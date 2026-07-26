IRRC Sportbike: Guest rider Noel snatches victory from regular riders on two occasions

There was little real excitement in the first IRRC Sportbike race at the Circuit de Chimay, as local hero Seppe Noel was simply too dominant. The Belgian guest rider reduced his rivals to mere bit-part players. In the seven-lap race on the 4.420-kilometre circuit, he finished over 17 seconds ahead of the rider in second place.

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Finishing second ahead of Jamie Williams from the Isle of Man, Dutchman Wally Jacobs secured the maximum points for the third time this season. Thomas Wendel – the only German rider in the field – had an unremarkable race and ultimately finished in seventh place.

Thomas Wendel (21) kann die Verfolger auf Distanz halten Foto: Thomas Neidhardt Thomas Wendel (21) kann die Verfolger auf Distanz halten © Thomas Neidhardt

The second race in the afternoon proved far more dramatic. From start to finish, Noel and Williams engaged in a lively battle for the lead. The Manxman led on three occasions, but after nine laps it was the Belgian who came out on top, with a lead of not even half a second.

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Even Jacobs seemed to have a good chance of victory for a long time; it was only in the final two laps that he lost crucial ground to Noel and Williams. However, with his third-place finish, he defended his lead in the IRRC Sportbike interim standings.

After a mixed start, Wendel secured sixth place in a solo run. Only in the early stages did the Aprilia rider face a few persistent pursuers, but he was quickly able to shake them off his tail.

IRRC Sportbike results, Race 1, 26 July

1. Seppe Noel (B)*, Aprilia, 7 laps in 13:30.906 mins. 2. Wally Jacobs (NL), Aprilia, 17.124 sec behind. 3. Jamie Williams (GBM), Aprilia, +30.049 sec. 4. Patrik Serbousek (CZ), Aprilia. 5. Rutger Peersman (B), Aprilia. 6. Alexandre Dumoutier (F), Aprilia. Also: 7. Thomas Wendel (GER), Aprilia. *Guest rider (no points)

IRRC Sportbike results, Race 2, 26 July

1. Noel (B)*, Aprilia, 9 laps in 16:33.967 mins. 2. Williams (GBM), Aprilia, 0.489 sec behind. 3. Jacobs (NL), Aprilia, 1.952 sec. 4. Serbousek (CZ), Aprilia. 5. Quentin Limousin (F)*, Aprilia. 6. Wendel (D), Aprilia. *Guest rider (no points)

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IRRC Sportbike Standings (after 6 of 10 races)

1. Jacobs, 135. 2. Williams, 115. 3. Serbousek, 84. 4. Peersman, 66. 5. Dumoutier, 64. 6. Enzo Ljubisavlievic (F), Kawasaki. Also: 8. Wendel, 48.