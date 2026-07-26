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Kimi Antonelli from P7 to P3: “I never would have dreamed of that!”

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli finishes third in a highly entertaining Hungarian Grand Prix; the Mercedes driver races from seventh on the grid to the podium and says, visibly exhausted: “Actually, I’d planned to drive quite differently.”

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Kimi Antonelli vor Lewis Hamilton
Kimi Antonelli vor Lewis Hamilton
Foto: XPB
Kimi Antonelli vor Lewis Hamilton
© XPB

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The traditional Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring: Kimi Antonelli finished the thrilling race in third place, behind Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. This is the Italian’s 12th Formula 1 podium finish (equalling Stefan Johansson and Robert Kubica), allowing the teenager to extend his lead in the World Championship.

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What did Kimi say? “I have to try and make the most of my opportunities in every race.” Finishing third at the Hungaroring after starting from seventh on the grid deserves a round of applause. The Bolognese driver gave it his all and had to sit down on the track for a moment after the race.

Kimi reflects on his Hungarian Grand Prix: “That was a really tough race. Everyone knows how difficult overtaking is here, so we had to come up with something in terms of race strategy.”

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“Actually, I wanted to drive completely differently. I wanted to finish on just one stop. But the team were against it. They told me that wasn’t feasible because of the high tyre wear.”

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“Then came the virtual safety car phase, and as we knew we had to do something different to make up places, I stayed on the track whilst both Ferraris pitted.”

“That’s how I gained two places and now had to hope I could defend them. For a while, I even thought I might be able to take second place off Max. But that didn’t work out.”

“All in all, I can be satisfied: I fought my way up from P7 to third place, and I’ve even extended my lead in the World Championship. Before the season, I would never have dreamed of something like this! I couldn’t have hoped for a better way to head into the summer break. I managed to limit the damage today after finishing seventh in practice.”

“My tactics after the summer break will be the same – make the most of every race, consistently finish in the top positions, and not think about the World Championship, but always just focus on the race weekend at hand.”

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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