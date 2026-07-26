Kevin de Haan in P1, Sebastian Frotscher best German ahead of Rico Vetter

In the first IRRC Supersport race, Kevin de Haan was pipped to the post by Marek Cerveny by a few tenths of a second. In the second race, ahead of which the track had been wet just before the start, no one was able to pose a threat to the Dutch Yamaha rider. From the second lap onwards, he pulled away from his rivals. At the finish, he had a lead of over eleven seconds.

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Behind him, in the race – which had been shortened from nine to eight laps – three Czech Triumph riders finished: Matej Vit, Petr Najman and defending champion Cerveny. British Suzuki rider Gary Johnson (Team Schleizer Dreieck), who had been in third place after the first lap, managed to hold on to fifth place, just ahead of Manxman Jamie Williams (Suzuki) and Swiss rider Mauro Poncini (Yamaha).

As in Race 1, the best-placed German was Johnson’s team-mate Sebastian Frotscher (Yamaha), who finished ninth. Just one place behind him, Rico Vetter (Vetter Racing Performance by SIEVI) – who had been forced to retire early from the first race due to a clutch failure on his Kawasaki – crossed the finish line. Robert Rohde (Honda, Rossdörfer Racing Team) and Jonas Stracke (Yamaha, Hepelmann Motorsport) finished 12th and 13th respectively.

IRRC Supersport Results, Race 2, Chimay, 26 July

1. Kevin de Haan (NL)*, Yamaha, 8 laps in 14:26.490 mins. 2. Matej Vit (CZ), Triumph, 11.575 sec behind. 3. Petr Najman (CZ), Triumph, +20.391 sec. 4. Marek Cerveny (CZ), Triumph. 5. Gary Johnson (GB), Suzuki. 6. Jamie Williams (GBM), Suzuki. Also: 7. Mauro Poncini (CH), Yamaha. 9. Sebastian Frotscher (D), Yamaha. 10. Rico Vetter (D), Kawasaki. 12. Robert Rohde (D)*, Honda. 13. Jonas Stracke (D), Yamaha. *Guest rider (no points)

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IRRC Supersport standings (after 6 of 10 races)

1. Cerveny, 132 points. 2. Najman, 115. 3. Vit, 92. 4. Ilja Caljouw (NL), Yamaha, 87. 5. Johnson, 74. 6. Poncini, 61. Also: 8. Vetter, 41. 9. Frotscher, 37. 11. Stracke, 26. 17. Klaus Moritz (D), Honda, 6.