Ducati sporting director Grassilli on Marquez negotiations: “Difficult months”

It was 23 June when Ducati Corse officially let the cat out of the bag: Marc Marquez will continue to ride for the Bologna-based factory team in the top flight of professional motorcycling in 2027 and 2028 ! The negotiations with the nine-time world champion took place under extraordinary circumstances. In principle, both the Spaniard and the Borgo Panigale-based project – which had dominated the sport until 2026 – had long agreed on a shared future, but the 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix changed everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘MM93’, who had been crowned champion just one race earlier in Japan following a remarkable run to the title, was knocked off his bike by Marco Bezzecchi. What appeared to be a routine racing incident turned out to be a disaster for the season, literally reopening old wounds. The MotoGP icon’s latest upper-body injury brought the current season to an end and also cast major doubts over his future – for, as with the majority of MotoGP riders, Marc Marquez’s contract was set to expire at the end of 2026.

No sooner had Márquez impressed with a stunning comeback than the end of his career was being discussed. The operating theatre and rehabilitation, rather than a triumphant return. Before any contract could be signed, it had to be ensured that Marc Marquez would be fit to return to MotoGP action. Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse’s sporting director responsible for rider contracts, had to draw up a new timetable.

Mauro Grassilli (Ducati Corse) Foto: Gold and Goose Mauro Grassilli (Ducati Corse) © Gold and Goose

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to SPEEDWEEEK.com, Grassilli said: “Ducati has been pursuing a clear strategy for some time. Our aim is always to secure the world champion for the next contract period as quickly as possible. That’s what we did most recently with Pecco. Immediately after he won the title in 2023, we set to work to ensure he would ride for us in 2025 and 2026.”

The first contract with Marc was simpler Mauro Grassilli

Consequently, the then champion was the first MotoGP rider to be snapped up. The ‘world champion first’ principle didn’t work out two years later, as negotiations began in the middle of the initial treatment phase following his crash in Indonesia. Grassilli: “To be honest, we’ve had some really difficult months. It was much easier for us to sign the first contract with Marc. When he moved from Gresini to Ducati Lenovo at the end of 2024, everything went smoothly.”

The Italian continued: “The situation last winter was anything but easy. I’ll be honest – we didn’t have a Plan B at all. As far as Marc is concerned, we did everything we could to continue with him, and throughout that whole time – we’re talking months – Ducati stuck to that. During that period, there was no alternative for us; it was always just about Marc.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ducati-Teamkollegen 2027: Marc Marquez und Pedro Acosta Foto: Gold and Goose Ducati-Teamkollegen 2027: Marc Marquez und Pedro Acosta © Gold and Goose

What sounds daring is actually understandable. Objectively speaking, Ducati’s position at the start of the exciting transfer window couldn’t have been better. The factory team held almost all the trump cards, as Bagnaia’s departure and the arrival of youngster Acosta from the KTM camp were a done deal. Had a disaster (for the whole of MotoGP) occurred and Marc Márquez had announced his retirement for health reasons, the champion would indeed have been lost to the sport for everyone, but with Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Márquez, Fermín Aldeguer and Nicolo Bulega, there would have been no fewer than four alternatives at their disposal.

However, the Ducati management team – comprising boss Giggi Dall’Igna, Mauro Grassilli and Davide Tardozzi – were spared the need for last-minute reorganisation. Following the one-two finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix, it was clear to everyone that Marc Marquez’s hunger for victory had not yet been sated. Mauro Grassilli had ‘MM93’ sign the contract – and breathed a sigh of relief.