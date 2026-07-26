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Guillem Farres wins at Loket with a 1-2 result; Längenfelder crashed

Spanish MX2 World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph) won the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic with a 1-2 result and extended his lead in the standings to 33 points. Längenfelder crashed.

Motocross-WC MX2

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Guillem Farres gewann in Loket vor Camden Mc Lellan und Karlis Reisulis
Guillem Farres gewann in Loket vor Camden Mc Lellan und Karlis Reisulis
Foto: MXGP-TV
Guillem Farres gewann in Loket vor Camden Mc Lellan und Karlis Reisulis
© MXGP-TV

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Local hero Julius Mikula (KTM) got off to another excellent start, took the holeshot and then settled into the leading group. However, the Czech rider started the race a little too enthusiastically, collided with Guillem Farres, crashed in the upper section of the track and dropped back to the lower midfield. The Czech rider fought his way back and finished the second race in 9th place.

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Setback for Simon Längenfelder

Simon Längenfelder took the early lead. Liam Everts overtook the German, and shortly afterwards World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph) did the same. Längenfelder was not prepared to accept this, fought his way back and attacked the Spaniard with an aggressive block pass in a right-hand bend. Guillem Farres, however, fought back and a collision ensued. Längenfelder lost his balance, hit the ground hard and braced himself with his forearms. Suffering from severe pain in his right forearm, he was subsequently unable to hold onto the handlebars. Following the crash, he had dropped from third place to nineteenth. The defending champion headed for the pits and retired from the race. In terms of his title defence, this incident was a major setback.

Simon Längenfelder stürzte im zweiten Lauf in Loket
Simon Längenfelder stürzte im zweiten Lauf in Loket
Foto: MXGP-TV
Simon Längenfelder stürzte im zweiten Lauf in Loket
© MXGP-TV

Mentioned in this article

Simon Längenfelder musste den zweiten Lauf von Loket an der Box aufgeben
Simon Längenfelder musste den zweiten Lauf von Loket an der Box aufgeben
Foto: MXGP-TV
Simon Längenfelder musste den zweiten Lauf von Loket an der Box aufgeben
© MXGP-TV

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Season’s best performance for Liam Everts

Husqvarna works rider Liam Everts, who had finished only 12th in the first race following a crash, controlled the second race from the front, rode a flawless race and managed to hold off Guillem Farres, who was closing in, in the final laps. ‘Liamski’ won the second race with a 6-second lead over Guillem Farres, Karlis Reisulis and Camden Mc Lellan, thereby recording his best performance of the year. With a 12-1 result, the Belgian finished the day in 5th place overall.

Results for the German riders

MX2 guest rider Noah Ludwig finished the second race in 11th place, Valentin Kees secured four World Championship points in 17th place, whilst Jan Krug and Joshua Voelker, in 28th and 29th places respectively, missed out on the points. Längenfelder was ultimately ranked 13th overall with a 5-34 result. Noah Ludwig finished the day in 15th place with a 19-11 result, whilst Valentin Kees came 17th in the overall standings with a 15-17 result.

Sacha Coenen: Minimising the damage in 7th place

Belgian Red Bull KTM factory rider Sacha Coenen, who had broken his collarbone two weeks ago and undergone surgery, also got off to a good start in the second race, avoided a crash and finished the day in the Czech Republic in 7th place.

Situation at the top of the standings

With his victory at Loket, Guillem Farres extended his lead over Sacha Coenen to 33 points. Simon Längenfelder dropped from third to fourth in the World Championship standings after scoring zero points in the second race. His deficit to the leader has grown to 71 points. This means the prospect of the German defending his title is now a distant prospect. The crucial question is whether Längenfelder will be fit for next weekend. Only medical examinations will be able to provide an answer to this question.

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Next stop: Lommel

Next week, the action continues in the deep sand of Lommel with the 14th round of the Motocross World Championship.

Grand Prix of the Czech Republic

  1. Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 1-2, 47 points

  2. Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, 2-4, 40, (-7)

  3. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 4-3, 38, (-9)

  4. Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 3-5, 36, (-11)

  5. Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, 12-1, 34, (-13)

  6. Maxime Grau (F), Honda, 8-6, 28, (-19)

  7. Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 7-7, 28, (-19)

  8. Julius Mikula (CZ), KTM, 6–9, 27, (-20)

  9. Gyan Doensen (NL), KTM, 10-10, 22, (-25)

  10. Kay Karssemakers (NL), Kawasaki, 13-8, 21, (-26)

MX2 World Championship standings after round 13 of 19

  1. Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 618 points

  2. Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 585, (-33)

  3. Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, 548, (-70)

  4. Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, 547, (-71)

  5. Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, 520, (-98)

  6. Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 476, (-142)

  7. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 376, (-242)

  8. Mathis Valin (F), Kawasaki, 352, (-266)

  9. Valerio Lata (I), Honda, 332, (-286)

  10. Julius Mikula (CZ), KTM, 283, (-335)

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Warm up

  6. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

26

18

33:57,774

1:49,406

25

02

Guillem Farres

Guillem Farres

99

18

+6,000

1:49,274

22

03

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

47

18

+8,232

1:50,561

20

04

Camden McLellan

Camden McLellan

8

18

+10,540

1:50,835

18

05

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

772

18

+24,233

1:50,678

16

06

Maxime Grau

Maxime Grau

83

18

+47,842

1:51,692

15

07

Sacha Coenen

Sacha Coenen

19

18

+54,803

1:50,738

14

08

Kay Karssemakers

Kay Karssemakers

33

18

+59,452

1:53,142

13

09

Julius Mikula

Julius Mikula

20

18

+1:08,814

1:51,726

12

10

Gyan Doensen

Gyan Doensen

574

18

+1:15,477

1:53,625

11

Events

All Motocross-WC MX2 events
  • Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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