Motocross-WC MXGP
Guillem Farres wins at Loket with a 1-2 result; Längenfelder crashed
Spanish MX2 World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph) won the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic with a 1-2 result and extended his lead in the standings to 33 points. Längenfelder crashed.
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Local hero Julius Mikula (KTM) got off to another excellent start, took the holeshot and then settled into the leading group. However, the Czech rider started the race a little too enthusiastically, collided with Guillem Farres, crashed in the upper section of the track and dropped back to the lower midfield. The Czech rider fought his way back and finished the second race in 9th place.
Setback for Simon Längenfelder
Simon Längenfelder took the early lead. Liam Everts overtook the German, and shortly afterwards World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph) did the same. Längenfelder was not prepared to accept this, fought his way back and attacked the Spaniard with an aggressive block pass in a right-hand bend. Guillem Farres, however, fought back and a collision ensued. Längenfelder lost his balance, hit the ground hard and braced himself with his forearms. Suffering from severe pain in his right forearm, he was subsequently unable to hold onto the handlebars. Following the crash, he had dropped from third place to nineteenth. The defending champion headed for the pits and retired from the race. In terms of his title defence, this incident was a major setback.
Season’s best performance for Liam Everts
Husqvarna works rider Liam Everts, who had finished only 12th in the first race following a crash, controlled the second race from the front, rode a flawless race and managed to hold off Guillem Farres, who was closing in, in the final laps. ‘Liamski’ won the second race with a 6-second lead over Guillem Farres, Karlis Reisulis and Camden Mc Lellan, thereby recording his best performance of the year. With a 12-1 result, the Belgian finished the day in 5th place overall.
Results for the German riders
MX2 guest rider Noah Ludwig finished the second race in 11th place, Valentin Kees secured four World Championship points in 17th place, whilst Jan Krug and Joshua Voelker, in 28th and 29th places respectively, missed out on the points. Längenfelder was ultimately ranked 13th overall with a 5-34 result. Noah Ludwig finished the day in 15th place with a 19-11 result, whilst Valentin Kees came 17th in the overall standings with a 15-17 result.
Sacha Coenen: Minimising the damage in 7th place
Belgian Red Bull KTM factory rider Sacha Coenen, who had broken his collarbone two weeks ago and undergone surgery, also got off to a good start in the second race, avoided a crash and finished the day in the Czech Republic in 7th place.
Situation at the top of the standings
With his victory at Loket, Guillem Farres extended his lead over Sacha Coenen to 33 points. Simon Längenfelder dropped from third to fourth in the World Championship standings after scoring zero points in the second race. His deficit to the leader has grown to 71 points. This means the prospect of the German defending his title is now a distant prospect. The crucial question is whether Längenfelder will be fit for next weekend. Only medical examinations will be able to provide an answer to this question.
Next stop: Lommel
Next week, the action continues in the deep sand of Lommel with the 14th round of the Motocross World Championship.
Grand Prix of the Czech Republic
Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 1-2, 47 points
Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, 2-4, 40, (-7)
Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 4-3, 38, (-9)
Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 3-5, 36, (-11)
Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, 12-1, 34, (-13)
Maxime Grau (F), Honda, 8-6, 28, (-19)
Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 7-7, 28, (-19)
Julius Mikula (CZ), KTM, 6–9, 27, (-20)
Gyan Doensen (NL), KTM, 10-10, 22, (-25)
Kay Karssemakers (NL), Kawasaki, 13-8, 21, (-26)
MX2 World Championship standings after round 13 of 19
Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 618 points
Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 585, (-33)
Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, 548, (-70)
Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, 547, (-71)
Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, 520, (-98)
Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 476, (-142)
Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 376, (-242)
Mathis Valin (F), Kawasaki, 352, (-266)
Valerio Lata (I), Honda, 332, (-286)
Julius Mikula (CZ), KTM, 283, (-335)
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Results Championship Standings