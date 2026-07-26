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Max Verstappen (2nd/Red Bull Racing) hadn’t believed he’d make the podium in Hungary

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing fought their way to a strong second place at the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix! He’d actually finished sixth in qualifying. Here’s the strategic masterstroke that ultimately got him onto the podium.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Max Verstappen wurde Zweiter hinter Lando Norris und vor Kimi Antonelli
Max Verstappen wurde Zweiter hinter Lando Norris und vor Kimi Antonelli
Foto: XPB
Max Verstappen wurde Zweiter hinter Lando Norris und vor Kimi Antonelli
© XPB

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For Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), things went from strength to strength in Hungary – two steps at a time! First, on Saturday evening after qualifying, he moved up two places on the starting grid (Hamilton and Antonelli had been penalised). He moved up from 6th to 4th. And in the Grand Prix, he impressed with a strong performance, some brilliant overtaking manoeuvres and a bold strategy that paid off. He fought his way up from 4th to 2nd!

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After the race, amid loud chants from his fans – who were celebrating him more than the winner, Lando Norris – Verstappen said: “I didn’t think I’d be on the podium. We worked hard for this. The start was decent. Then, getting back in front of Lewis (Hamilton, ed.) after the first stop was important. After that, I just tried to make the tyres last and make the right decisions with the strategy.”

Verstappen’s strategic masterstroke

Like most of his rivals, Verstappen had started on mediums. After 15 laps, he switched to hards, following the general trend. On lap 42, however, Verstappen began to go against the grain! Most of his rivals at the front switched from hard to hard (having already used a different tyre compound during the first stint). But Verstappen went for soft tyres! And he pushed them right to the finish.

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During the Virtual Safety Car period, triggered by Oscar Piastri’s gearbox failure, the Ferrari drivers, amongst others, pitted for a tyre change. Not so Verstappen. He carried on on the softs. His race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, had told him that the tyres should hold out, adding: “You’ll have a lot of fun at the end of the race.” And how!

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On his way to second place, Verstappen had repeatedly complained about his car, just as he had on Saturday. After the race, he said: “I’m very happy to be second here, all things considered.”

“Everything under control”

Just like in the old days, Verstappen was locked in a close battle with Lewis Hamilton; on lap 16, shortly after their pit stops, he made a strong move past the seven-time world champion after both had overtaken Lawson. A brilliant manoeuvre! Verstappen commented: “I saw that as my only chance and just went for it. We’re strong on the brakes. It was all under control.”

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  1. Results

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Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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