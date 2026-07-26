Hungarian GP live ticker: Hamilton? Norris? Antonelli? Verstappen as the wild card

The build-up to this historic Grand Prix couldn’t be more exciting: for the first time in 2026, it’s not a Mercedes on pole, but world champion Lando Norris in the McLaren.

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But the Englishman will have to be on his guard: Ferrari (Leclerc P2, Hamilton P5) showed good race pace, and championship leader Kimi Antonelli is raring to go after being demoted to P7 following his penalty.

Max Verstappen (4th on the grid) was disappointed with his car’s pace in qualifying, but the two-time Hungarian Grand Prix winner is always a force to be reckoned with in the race.

You can follow all the action at the Hungaroring here in our live ticker. You won’t miss any of the key moments.

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