FP1 Hungary: Red flag for new Aston Martin; Leclerc fastest despite a fault

The final race weekend before the summer break began on Friday lunchtime in Budapest, with an unusually cool air temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. The track surface at the Hungaroring – which had been resurfaced at Turns 1 and 12 ahead of the event – reached 43.7 degrees.

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Aston Martin with numerous upgrades

Formula 1 fans and teams were eagerly awaiting the new Aston Martin: the British team, which had started the season with enormous problems, brought what was effectively a completely new car to Hungary following a long period without upgrades. However, the team’s management, led by Luxembourg’s Mike Krack, played down expectations: they would need the practice sessions to fine-tune the package. It won’t be clear from the first few laps just how big a step forward this represents.

Plenty of rookies on the track

Alongside the new Aston Martin, there were also several new drivers on the track in FP1: as has been the case at many of the European races, a number of rookies are taking part in a practice session. All teams must hand over at least four practice sessions to young drivers over the course of the season. Leonardo Fornaroli replaced Oscar Piastri in the McLaren for FP1. Franco Colapinto handed his Alpine over to Paul Aron. Ryo Hirakawa (already 32 years old, but considered a young driver under the rookie regulations, which only count F1 races) took over the Haas from Ollie Bearman. Fred Vesti drove the Mercedes of championship leader Kimi Antonelli. And IndyCar star Colton Herta, who is working towards his Formula 1 super licence, drove the Cadillac in place of Valtteri Bottas.

Aside from the rookies, there was another notable feature in FP1: a swivelling rear wing on the McLaren. The team from Woking also tested a similar model in the first practice session, as Ferrari and Red Bull Racing had already done on their cars. However, the wing is not expected to be used in the rest of the sessions.

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Verstappen/Sainz incident

In the early stages, there was a near-miss between Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) and Carlos Sainz (Williams). Verstappen was approaching at speed, but Sainz was slower on the racing line and in the way. The situation was clarified shortly afterwards: Sainz reported that he’d been having problems with his radio for a while. This probably explains why the Williams driver hadn’t made way. Both are facing investigations for “erratic driving”, which are due to be discussed after the session ends.

Nico Hülkenberg (Audi) was the last to set his first lap time, doing so only after 13 minutes. The German had returned to the pits repeatedly in the early stages. At least he briefly jumped up to seventh place. Overall, however, the Audis put in a more than respectable performance in FP1, hovering around sixth and seventh place.

Ferrari and Red Bull Racing on top

In the first half of the session, the Ferraris emerged as the top team (although Hamilton complained about a stiff car), followed by Max Verstappen for Red Bull Racing. When the soft tyres were fitted, the picture was confirmed with Ferrari and Red Bull Racing at the top, followed by Russell, then Audi. Experiencing problems: Carlos Sainz, who spent a long time in the pits.

Aston Martin out! Red!

The Aston Martin verdict: both cars were ready in time with the new specification (work had been carried out diligently the day before, and the old models were also on standby in case of an emergency) and took to the track! At the halfway point of the session, they were ahead of Cadillac and most of the rookies, as well as Sainz – though three seconds behind the leaders.

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However, with 23 minutes to go, the red flag was waved for the Greens! Lance Stroll spun on the track after Turn 3, went off the track and had to get out. Red! He radioed his team: “The suspension has failed”. Coincidence? Or down to the massive aerodynamic and other changes to the Aston Martin? Work had been carried out on the left-rear suspension, amongst other things.

Then, with ten minutes to go, another yellow flag phase: Carlos Sainz’s wheels locked up in Turn 1; he skidded straight on with smoking tyres but didn’t crash.

Leclerc with a fault

Seven minutes before the end, Leclerc crept into the pit lane and came to a halt in front of the weighbridge. The Monegasque radioed: “Something’s broken.” He got out – but fortunately wasn’t in anyone’s way, as he was pushed into the pit lane. Leclerc (on foot) and his car (pushed by mechanics) made their way to the garage. The session ended a little early for him – though he finished at the top of the timesheets ahead of Verstappen, Hamilton, Hadjar and Russell.