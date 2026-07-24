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Superbike rookie Alberto Surra: As consistent as only the Ducati stars usually are

Motocorsa Ducati had a good nose for talent when they signed rookie Alberto Surra for the 2026 Superbike World Championship. The young Italian’s impressive run came to an end at the Donington round.

Kay Hettich

By

Superbike WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Alberto Surra musste die Rennen in Donington auslassen
Alberto Surra musste die Rennen in Donington auslassen
Foto: Motocorsa
Alberto Surra musste die Rennen in Donington auslassen
© Motocorsa

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Team manager Lorenzo Mauri took a gamble when he signed Alberto Surra. The 22-year-old from Turin had only competed in the last four rounds of the 2025 Supersport World Championship with the then-Yamaha team Evan Bros, but had impressed with a podium finish and top-nine results. The risk paid off: after an understandable settling-in period with the Ducati Panigale V4R, the Italian has been a reliable points-scorer since the fourth round of the season (Hungary).

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And Surra has certainly been consistent! Between Balaton Park and Misano, the Ducati rider finished in the points in twelve consecutive races – only the Aruba.it Ducati factory riders Nicolò Bulega and Iker Lecuona can boast longer runs.

Incidentally, Surra also impressed at World Ducati Week 2026 in the prestigious showdown between MotoGP and Superbike aces – the Race of Champions – finishing second, but it was precisely this event that derailed the Motocorsa rider’s run in the World Championship. Due to bursitis in his right shoulder, Surra was forced to throw in the towel at Donington Park after Friday’s session.

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“I’d just really got into my stride,” said a frustrated Surra. “We knew I’d had a minor problem with my shoulder after World Ducati Week. Unfortunately, it got so bad that I had to stop. In any case, I’ll use the summer break to train and return to Magny-Cours in top form.”

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In the overall standings, Surra is currently 12th with 95 points after eight of twelve Superbike rounds, but he is clearly on the up. The rookie is still within striking distance of Garrett Gerloff (110 points/Kawasaki) in eighth place.

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Results

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Nicolò Bulega

Nicolò Bulega

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

Nicolò Bulega

Nicolò Bulega

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

11

23

32:56,440

1:25,249

25

02

Iker Lecuona

Iker Lecuona

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

Iker Lecuona

Iker Lecuona

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

7

23

+4,161

1:25,356

20

03

Yari Montella

Yari Montella

BARNI Spark Racing Team

Yari Montella

Yari Montella

BARNI Spark Racing Team

5

23

+6,850

1:25,311

16

04

Axel Bassani

Axel Bassani

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

Axel Bassani

Axel Bassani

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

47

23

+15,346

1:25,844

13

05

Alex Lowes

Alex Lowes

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes

Alex Lowes

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

22

23

+15,582

1:25,826

11

06

Garrett Gerloff

Garrett Gerloff

Kawasaki WorldSBK Team

Garrett Gerloff

Garrett Gerloff

Kawasaki WorldSBK Team

31

23

+16,656

1:25,974

10

07

Sam Lowes

Sam Lowes

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

Sam Lowes

Sam Lowes

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

14

23

+22,438

1:25,626

9

08

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Team GO Eleven

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Team GO Eleven

34

23

+24,748

1:26,149

8

09

Xavier Vierge

Xavier Vierge

Pata Maxus Yamaha

Xavier Vierge

Xavier Vierge

Pata Maxus Yamaha

97

23

+25,293

1:25,936

7

10

Álvaro Bautista

Álvaro Bautista

BARNI Spark Racing Team

Álvaro Bautista

Álvaro Bautista

BARNI Spark Racing Team

19

23

+26,627

1:26,299

6

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  1. Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
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    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
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    Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Frankreich
    04.–06.09.2026
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    Circuito San Martino del Lago, Italien
    25.–27.09.2026
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    09.–11.10.2026
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