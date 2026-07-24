Superbike rookie Alberto Surra: As consistent as only the Ducati stars usually are

Team manager Lorenzo Mauri took a gamble when he signed Alberto Surra. The 22-year-old from Turin had only competed in the last four rounds of the 2025 Supersport World Championship with the then-Yamaha team Evan Bros, but had impressed with a podium finish and top-nine results. The risk paid off: after an understandable settling-in period with the Ducati Panigale V4R, the Italian has been a reliable points-scorer since the fourth round of the season (Hungary).

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And Surra has certainly been consistent! Between Balaton Park and Misano, the Ducati rider finished in the points in twelve consecutive races – only the Aruba.it Ducati factory riders Nicolò Bulega and Iker Lecuona can boast longer runs.

Incidentally, Surra also impressed at World Ducati Week 2026 in the prestigious showdown between MotoGP and Superbike aces – the Race of Champions – finishing second, but it was precisely this event that derailed the Motocorsa rider’s run in the World Championship. Due to bursitis in his right shoulder, Surra was forced to throw in the towel at Donington Park after Friday’s session.

“I’d just really got into my stride,” said a frustrated Surra. “We knew I’d had a minor problem with my shoulder after World Ducati Week. Unfortunately, it got so bad that I had to stop. In any case, I’ll use the summer break to train and return to Magny-Cours in top form.”

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In the overall standings, Surra is currently 12th with 95 points after eight of twelve Superbike rounds, but he is clearly on the up. The rookie is still within striking distance of Garrett Gerloff (110 points/Kawasaki) in eighth place.