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Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) after crash with Oscar Piastri: belated admission

Silverstone winner Charles Leclerc speaks in Hungary about his aggressive driving against McLaren ace Oscar Piastri. The Monegasque driver makes a confession – unfortunately too late for the Australian.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Leclerc gegen Piastri in Belgien – die Teile fliegen
Leclerc gegen Piastri in Belgien – die Teile fliegen
Foto: XPB
Leclerc gegen Piastri in Belgien – die Teile fliegen
© XPB

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It happened as it always does when two Formula 1 drivers are vying for the same patch of tarmac and neither is willing to give way: on lap eight of the Belgian Grand Prix, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc battled for third place, resulting in a collision and flying debris.

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Both were able to continue; Leclerc finished second behind Kimi Antonelli, whilst Piastri limped his McLaren home in fifth place, the car so badly damaged that, according to his team, he was losing between two and three tenths of a second per lap.

Surprisingly, the race stewards – that is, the quartet of race officials – came to the conclusion that this incident did not warrant a penalty. This raised a few eyebrows in the paddock.

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In the Hungaroring paddock, Leclerc made a confession – a little late for Piastri, but better late than never: “Looking back, I have to admit – I went too far. That was beyond the limit, and I don’t actually want to race like that.”

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Piastri says: “My left-hand wheels were already on the white line, and then he pushed me even further out. I’m lucky the wheels of our cars didn’t get caught up; otherwise there would have been a massive crash. I don’t know what else I could have done. I can’t exactly make myself vanish into thin air.”

When asked about Oscar’s comments, Leclerc admitted sheepishly: “He’s right. That was too much of a risk. You always want to give your opponent as little room as possible, but this time my move was questionable.”

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Results

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

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    24.–26.07.2026
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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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